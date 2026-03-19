Peritas AI and AdventHealth Partner to Explore AI and Humanoid Robotics in Support of Surgical Care

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peritas AI Inc. and AdventHealth are partnering to explore how advanced artificial intelligence and emerging humanoid robotics can strengthen surgical operations and improve the experience for patients and care teams. The effort focuses on enhancing coordination and reliability across perioperative services to support more seamless care before, during and after surgery.

While surgical technology inside the operating room has advanced rapidly, many of the processes that support each procedure, from sterile preparation to equipment readiness, still rely on complex, manual coordination. Through this partnership, Peritas AI and AdventHealth are evaluating how intelligent systems including assistive humanoid robotics designed to assist in clinical settings may help support real-time coordination across surgical services.

The goal is to support care teams as they work, helping clinicians remain focused on delivering safe, high-quality care to each patient.

“Behind every surgical procedure is a person placing their trust in us,” said Doug Harcombe, CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division South Market. “Our responsibility is not only to provide excellent clinical care, but also to create an environment where patients and families feel supported and at peace. We approach every innovation with a deep sense of responsibility. This early phase allows us to evaluate how robotics might support our teams, patients and families while strengthening our ability to deliver whole-person healing."

“Surgical care is built on precision, timing and teamwork. Throughout my career in healthcare robotics, I’ve seen how technology can expand what’s possible to make care more safe and effective,” added Dr. Vipul Patel, medical director of the AdventHealth Global Robotics Institute. “This next step is about exploring how intelligent systems and assistive robotics can support the entire surgical team, improving coordination behind the scenes so surgeons, nurses and staff can stay fully focused on the patient. Technology can enhance human skill and judgment, not replace it.”

Cortney Knoll, Peritas AI president and CEO said, “Healthcare teams are working in environments that were not built for the complexity and pace of modern surgical care. Too often, extraordinary clinicians spend valuable time navigating layers of coordination that pull them away from the moments that matter most. We believe intelligence should be thoughtfully integrated into the care environment — anticipating needs, aligning resources and easing pressure in real time. We’re honored to work alongside AdventHealth as they continue their mission to extend Christ’s healing ministry, and we’re inspired to help build technology that strengthens that calling by supporting the people who care for others every day.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to thoughtful innovation using artificial intelligence and assistive robotics to strengthen human connection, enhance safety and support whole-person healing in surgical care. “Embodied intelligence has the potential to transform perioperative operations,” said Dr. Martin Roche, Founder and Executive Chairman of Peritas AI and orthopedic surgeon. “By combining assistive robotics with real-time AI orchestration, we can create surgical environments that sense, adapt, and support clinicians seamlessly — allowing human judgment and compassion to remain at the center.”

Peritas AI is utilizing NVIDIA Physical AI infrastructure to expedite the development, simulation, and deployment of intelligent robotic systems within hospital settings. The NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare framework create simulated environments, allowing for the rapid development and validation of robotic control policies before their use in clinical settings. The platform, which features advanced multimodal reasoning capabilities and is powered by NVIDIA open models, enables assistive humanoid robots to safely perceive, reason, and act in complex perioperative environments. This technology supports agent-based surgical workflows while meeting the essential reliability, scalability, and real-time performance demands.

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