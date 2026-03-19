Arden Courts Northern New Jersey to Host Power of the Mind Alzheimer’s & Dementia Conference

Free educational event brings together clinical experts, resources, and community support for those navigating memory loss

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arden Courts Northern New Jersey will host the Power of the Mind Alzheimer’s & Dementia Conference, a free educational event focused on advancing awareness, understanding, and support for individuals living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The conference will take place Wednesday, April 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at JCC MetroWest in West Orange.

As the number of individuals affected by dementia continues to rise, the conference will bring together leading experts to share clinical insight, practical guidance, and supportive strategies for families, caregivers, and professionals. The event is hosted by Arden Courts communities in Wayne, West Orange, and Whippany.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools we have when it comes to supporting individuals living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease,” said Jeanette Lauture, Memory Care Advisor at Arden Courts at West Orange. “This conference is designed to provide practical insight and real-world guidance, while also creating space for connection, questions, and support for those navigating these diagnoses.”

The program will feature a lineup of expert speakers, including Theresa Redling, MD, DO, FACP, presenting on the clinical evaluation of cognitive impairment; Raminder Parihar, MD, discussing advancements in Alzheimer’s therapy; Beth A.D. Nolan, PhD, leading a session on positive approaches to dementia care with continuing education credits available; and Maureen Braen, CPXP, CDP, CDE/IL, sharing insights on living a brain-healthy lifestyle.

In addition to educational sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a wide range of local organizations and care providers offering resources and support for dementia care. Participating organizations include Affirmed Home Care, the Alzheimer’s Association New Jersey Chapter, Avalon Rehab and Care Center, Caring People Home Care, Caring Transitions, Christian Health, Gares Senior Concierge, Genesis Arbor Glen Center, Hackensack Meridian Health and St. Joseph’s Health, Homewatch CareGivers, Home Helpers Home Care, Life, Maya Home Care, New Pinnacle CRCNJ, ReminiCare, Right at Home, Serenity Hospice, and Suncrest Hospice.

The event will also include networking opportunities, raffles, and lunch for the first 100 registered attendees.

The conference is free to attend, and registration is available in advance via the event’s Eventbrite page.



About Arden Courts

Arden Courts is a leader in specialized memory care, providing safe, supportive environments designed specifically for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Through thoughtfully designed communities and dedicated care teams, Arden Courts supports residents and families with compassion, dignity, and purpose.

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