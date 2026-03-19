Employment and Labour hosts National Occupational Health and Safety conference, 17 to 19 Mar

The Department of Employment and Labour will, in the coming week, get together experts for a three-day National Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) conference 2026.

The conference is set to discuss mechanisms to promote compliance and to reimagine the future of OHS in South Africa.

The OHS conference forms part of the Department's Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch's broader programme to modernise the OHS system, strengthen enforcement capacity, and embed prevention as the organising principle of workplace regulation.

The National Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) conference 2026 is expected to bring together 800 delegates, including 600 OHS inspectors, departmental OHS experts, OHS industry experts/organisations, regulatory organisations, organised business, labour federations, academia, and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The theme of the conference is: “Beyond Compliance: Prevention in Practice". The gathering reflects the Department's strategic repositioning of Occupational Health and Safety as:

A constitutional imperative

A fundamental right at work

A core function of state authority

A pillar of economic productivity and investor confidence

A foundation for decent work and inclusive growth

Among issues that will come under the spotlight during the conference include: addressing regulatory gaps in South Africa's OHS landscape: challenges, enforcement failures and policy reform pathways; leveraging on statistics to reduce injuries and occupational diseases; turning regulations into action: using the OHS regulatory framework to prevent and reduce incidents and illnesses; creative solutions to manage risks in the explosives industry; construction - accountability through competency to reduce workplace incidents; management of change in process safety to reduce Major Hazard Installation (MHI) incidents; risk assessment; global perspective on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the prevention of occupational injuries and diseases; the use of technology to prevent incident in the construction sector; and the role of research in preventing injuries and diseases among others.

The three-day gathering will culminate with a Gala Awards Ceremony to honour outstanding inspectors and champions of policy development, which are aimed at Promoting Vision Zero principles.

Members of the media are invited to attend the National Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) conference, which will be held as follows:

Venue: Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, 44 View Point Rd, Bartlett, Boksburg,

Date: 17–19 March 2026

Time: 07:45 – 16:00

RSVP: Sephewe Tshabalala on Sephewe.Tshabalala@labour.gov.za/ 060 987 4642

For media enquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

