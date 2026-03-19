Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli responds to Governance Cluster Oral Questions, 18 Mar
The Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli, will respond to Governance Cluster Oral Questions in the National Assembly.
This engagement forms part of Parliament’s oversight role, providing an opportunity for Members of Parliament to pose questions to the Executive on matters relating to governance, service delivery, and the implementation of government programmes.
Members of the media and the public are invited to follow the proceedings live on Parliamentary broadcast platforms.
Details of the engagement are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 18 March 2026
Time: 15h00
Platform: Live on Parliamentary channels
Media enquiries:
E-mail: MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za
Cell: 082 580 2213
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