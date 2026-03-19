Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli responds to Governance Cluster Oral Questions, 18 Mar

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli, will respond to Governance Cluster Oral Questions in the National Assembly.

This engagement forms part of Parliament’s oversight role, providing an opportunity for Members of Parliament to pose questions to the Executive on matters relating to governance, service delivery, and the implementation of government programmes.

Members of the media and the public are invited to follow the proceedings live on Parliamentary broadcast platforms.

Details of the engagement are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 18 March 2026

Time: 15h00

Platform: Live on Parliamentary channels

Media enquiries:

E-mail: MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za

Cell: 082 580 2213