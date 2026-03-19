Deputy Minister Andries Nel hosts student engagement to mark 30 years of Constitution, 20 Mar

As part of the Human Rights Month programme to commemorate 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution, the Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, will host a Student Engagement on Friday, 20 March 2026 in Kimberley.

The Student Engagement will bring together students from the campuses of the Northern Cape Urban TVET College in Kimberley to reflect on the significance of the Constitution, its role in advancing democracy, and the responsibility of young people to uphold and protect constitutional values.

The theme for the 30th anniversary of the Constitution is: “30 Years of Constitutional Democracy Reflect, Renew, Recommit.”

The engagement also forms part of Anti Racism Week, which runs from 14 to 21 March 2026, and aims to create public awareness about 21 March, the consequences of the events that took place on that day in 1960, and how racism, if not confronted, continues to affect individuals and broader society.

The week also encourages individuals and all sectors of society to actively call out racism.

Student engagement details:

Date: Friday, 20 March 2026

Time: 08:00

Venue: Moremogolo NCUTVET Campus Hall, 777 Nobengula Road, Galeshewe

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the engagements and are requested to confirm their attendance with Suzan Mphuthi on 083 672 5805.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Terrence Manase

Cell: 082 338 6707

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