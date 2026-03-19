President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at opening of News24’s On the Record Summit in Cape Town, 19 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 19 March 2026, deliver the keynote address at the opening of News24’s On the Record Summit at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The summit takes place from 19 to 20 March 2026 under the theme “5 million jobs in 10 years”.

The aim of the summit is to find practical solutions that will reach this employment target in 10 years.

In support of the National Dialogue announced by President Ramaphosa, this News24 gathering involves small groups of expert practitioners in areas that have an impact on growth and jobs.

The On the Record summit follows a nine-month research project undertaken by News24 and the Africa Centre to consult around 60 influential South Africans across academia, business and civil society on tangible solutions that could be implemented to create five million jobs in the next decade.

The summit brings together South African business people, civil society representatives, civil servants, trade union leaders, key international stakeholders and political leaders.

The President will address the summit as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 March 2026

Time: 11h30

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President on media@presidency.gov.za

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