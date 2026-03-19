SA Air Force hosts technology show at air force base Overberg, 20 to 21 Mar

The South African Air Force (SA Air Force) is proud to announce the hosting of the first ever Technology Show at Air Force Base Overberg in the Western Cape, aimed at strengthening community engagement and inspiring the next generation of South African aviation and technology professionals.

This event will showcase innovations in aerospace and aviation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV’s) and Simulation Technologies. The SA Air Force supports the national government’s youth development initiative, beyond showcasing technological capabilities that seek to encourage young people particularly those interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to explore careers within aviation, defence and related technical fields.

The event will offer a unique opportunity for community stakeholders, learners, students and industry partners to explore cutting-edge aerospace and defence technologies, while gaining first-hand insight into the vital role the SA Air Force plays in safeguarding our nation.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 20 to 21 March 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Air Force Base Overberg

The media is invited to witness and capture this unforgettable event. Assigned journalists and photographers are kindly requested to confirm their attendance. Please RSVP as depicted below on or before 16:00 on Thursday,19 March 2026.

RSVP: SA Air Force Media Liaison Office

Major Tebogo August Mobile: 072 610 5349

Captain Elias Koopman Mobile: 072 702 1862

E-mail: saafmedialiaison@gmail.com

Enquiries:

Brigadier General Donavan Chetty (Director Corporate Staff Services)

Mobile: 083 409 1605

#GovZAUpdates

