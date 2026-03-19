Minister Parks Tau briefs media on state of readiness for 2026 South Africa Investment Conference, 23 Mar

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, will brief members of the media on Government’s state of readiness for the Sixth South Africa Investment Conference.

The briefing will outline key priorities of the Conference and provide an update on preparations as the country convenes investors, business leaders and development partners to engage on investment opportunities across sectors of the economy.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 23 March 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Schoeman Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028

Media confirmations should be directed to:

Enquiries:

Keneilwe Mashaba

Cell: 063 650 4196

E-mail: Keneilwe@gcis.gov.za

Tshilidzi Mugovhoro

Cell: 082 879 6792

E-mail: TMugovhoro@thedtic.gov.za

Ministerial Spokesperson

Kaamil Alli

Cell: 082 520 6813

E-mail: KAlli@thedtic.gov.za

Director: Media Relations

Bongani Lukhele

Cell: 079 508 3457

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

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