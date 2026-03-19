Minister Parks Tau briefs media on state of readiness for 2026 South Africa Investment Conference, 23 Mar
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, will brief members of the media on Government’s state of readiness for the Sixth South Africa Investment Conference.
The briefing will outline key priorities of the Conference and provide an update on preparations as the country convenes investors, business leaders and development partners to engage on investment opportunities across sectors of the economy.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Monday, 23 March 2026
Time: 14:00
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Schoeman Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028
Media confirmations should be directed to:
Enquiries:
Keneilwe Mashaba
Cell: 063 650 4196
E-mail: Keneilwe@gcis.gov.za
Tshilidzi Mugovhoro
Cell: 082 879 6792
E-mail: TMugovhoro@thedtic.gov.za
Ministerial Spokesperson
Kaamil Alli
Cell: 082 520 6813
E-mail: KAlli@thedtic.gov.za
Director: Media Relations
Bongani Lukhele
Cell: 079 508 3457
E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za
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