Minister Leon Schreiber conducts oversight visit and Easter operations readiness at Beitbridge Port of Entry, 23 Mar

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, together with the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will conduct a ministerial oversight visit to the Beitbridge Port of Entry on 23 March 2026.

The visit forms part of the BMA’s preparations for the upcoming Easter period, one of the busiest travel seasons across South Africa’s ports of entry. The oversight aims to assess operational readiness, evaluate systems and personnel deployment, and ensure that measures are in place to facilitate the efficient movement of travellers while maintaining border security. The Minister and the Commissioner will conduct borderline patrols to test deployed equipment during the visit.

Members of the media are invited to attend the visit as follows:

Date: Monday, 23 March 2026

Time: 07h00

Venue: Beitbridge Port of Entry, Musina

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance in advance to allow for logistical arrangements and access.

Enquiries:

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Mmemme Mogotsi

Cell: 072 856 4288

Spokesperson to the Minister of Home Affairs

Carli van Wyk

Cell: 079 166 3899

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