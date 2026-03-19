Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to oral questions in the National Assembly, 19 Mar

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday, 19 March, respond to Oral Questions in the National Assembly, as part of Parliament’s oversight and accountability processes.

The session will provide Members of Parliament with an opportunity to engage the Deputy President on key governance priorities, policy matters and service delivery issues. These include government interventions implemented to ensure uninterrupted and equitable water supply in Gauteng.

The Deputy President will also outline the proposed two-phase review of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Framework, as well as broader government efforts to strengthen the impact of B-BBEE in driving economic transformation and advancing the District Development Model.

In response to the persistent increase in violent crime, the Deputy President will reiterate the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cabinet committee's commitment to improving inter-departmental coordination, enhancing intelligence-led policing, and modernizing the Criminal Justice System.

The Deputy President will also elaborate on his mandate as the Special Envoy to South Sudan and the country’s contribution towards resolving the ongoing conflict and advancing stability in the region.

Additionally, the Deputy President will brief the Members on the implementation plans that are in place to ensure that South Africa moves decisively from exporting raw minerals to building competitive local industries that create sustainable jobs and broaden ownership.

Details of the National Assembly sitting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 March 2026

Time: 14h00

Venue: Nieuwmeester Dome, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

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