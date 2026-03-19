Commission for Gender Equality convenes accountability session on teenage pregnancy and sexual abuse, 19 Mar

The Commission for Gender Equality will convene a critical accountability session in Mpumalanga to address the alarming rise in teenage pregnancy and the sexual abuse of young girls, particularly in vulnerable communities.

This engagement follows a series of investigations and stakeholder interventions in the Nkomazi area, where disturbing allegations of sexual abuse of minors, reportedly linked to harmful practices, have been uncovered. The session seeks to assess progress made by key institutions, strengthen accountability, and drive a coordinated response to protect children.

Teenage pregnancy among young girls is not merely a social concern, but a serious human rights violation often linked to sexual abuse, coercion, and systemic failure to protect children. The Commission for Gender Equality will use this platform to emphasise the legal obligation to report abuse, the need for decisive action by duty bearers, and the importance of safeguarding the dignity and rights of young girls.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this important engagement.

Event details:

Date: 19 March 2026

Time: 09h30 to 14h00

Venue: Nutting Guest Lodge, 10 km away from Mbombela Municipality

RSVP:

Moltah Mavuso

Cell: 066 167 3908

E-mail: Moltah@cge.org.za

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Javu Baloyi

Cell: 083 579 3306

E-mail: media@cge.org.za

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