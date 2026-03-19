SASSA engages Bushbuckridge residents with Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme, 20 Mar

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will be engaging with residents of the greater Bushbuckridge area by bringing social security and social assistance services directly to communities through a multi stakeholder integrated outreach programme, the Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme.

The Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme is aimed at reaching communities, educating them and offering much needed services on the day.

The programme will be led by the MEC for Social Development, Ms Nompumelelo Hlophe and the Regional Executive Manager Mr Abraham Mahlangu.

“SASSA targeted Bushbuckridge Local Municipality in Oakley because it is a great client catchment area which includes many surrounding villages which are largely rural. This programme will also serve as a one stop shop for our clients as most of the value chain role players and stakeholders will be present on display and provide services during a single visit to the event. Enquiries and complaints will be taken and resolved on the day.

This is part of SASSA and its stakeholders commitment to take services to the people on a single integrated platform,” said Mr Mahlangu.

On the day, social grants reviews, change of payment method, application for various grants and enquiries on the Special Social Relief of Distress R370 and Disability Grants will be prioritised, further explained the Regional Executive Manager.

Various government Departments, Non Governmental Organisations, State Entities and Agencies, Financial Institutions and some retailers will be providing their services to the people.

ICROP event details:

Venue: Oakley Sports Ground, next to Mathibela Tribal Authority Offices

Date: Friday, 20 March 2026

Time: 08:00

Members of the media are invited to attend and are requested to confirm attendance with the following contacts:

Enquiries:

Nothando Shezi

Cell: 079 588 5918

E-mail: nothandos@sassa.gov.za

Thuli Masina

Cell: 060 928 3951

E-mail: thulim@dsdmpu.gov.za

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson

Mr Senzeni Ngubeni

Cell: 078 160 1609

E-mail: senzenin@sassa.gov.za

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