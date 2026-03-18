ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Lands Another Major Private Sector Deal for Pennsylvania, Addresses Business Leaders in Lehigh Valley

Governor Shapiro secured a $450 million investment from TerraPower Isotopes to build a cancer-fighting radioisotope manufacturing facility in the Bellwether District in Philadelphia and create 225 new jobs. Governor Shapiro […]

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