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ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Lands Another Major Private Sector Deal for Pennsylvania, Addresses Business Leaders in Lehigh Valley

Governor Shapiro secured a $450 million investment from TerraPower Isotopes to build a cancer-fighting radioisotope manufacturing facility in the Bellwether District in Philadelphia and create 225 new jobs. Governor Shapiro […]

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ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Lands Another Major Private Sector Deal for Pennsylvania, Addresses Business Leaders in Lehigh Valley

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