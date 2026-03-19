Lan Tianyang Music Studio Unveils an International Vocal Training Platform

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Built on popular singing, language-driven vocal coordination, and stage voice development, the studio expands a high-level platform for global performers.

We are building a vocal training platform that connects language, technique, and stage expression for singers and performers in a global artistic environment.” — Lan Tianyang

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lan Tianyang Music Studio is a professional vocal training and artistic development platform based in Los Angeles and led by renowned vocal educator Lan Tianyang. Focused on popular singing, language-driven vocal coordination, stage voice development, and cross-style vocal training, the studio is committed to building a high-level and internationally oriented training platform for singers, actors, students, and emerging performers.The studio approaches vocal training not simply as the ability to sing a song, but as a comprehensive discipline involving voice building, language organization, emotional communication, artistic judgment, and stage expression. Drawing on many years of frontline teaching, stage competition coaching, and professional industry experience, Lan Tianyang Music Studio has developed a teaching framework that combines structured methodology, practical stage application, and long-term artistic development.A defining feature of the studio is its emphasis on the relationship between language and vocal function. Its training pays close attention to how articulation influences resonance, how diction affects vocal stability, and how word, sound, and emotion can be unified in performance. Rather than separating technique from expression, the studio works to help students build sustainable vocal ability while also strengthening stylistic control, emotional delivery, and stage presence.Unlike general voice-training institutions, Lan Tianyang Music Studio is designed around the real needs of professional performers. Its goal is not only to improve individual songs, but to help students develop stable and lasting vocal capacity for recording, live performance, competitions, variety shows, musical theater, film and television, and commercial stage work. Beginners, advanced learners, professional singers, actors, and young artists can all receive targeted coaching at different stages of development.Over the years, artists who have studied with or received coaching from Lan Tianyang have come from a wide range of fields, including popular music, international music, musical theater, and screen performance. Representative singers and musicians include Angela Chang, Laure Shang, Dimash, Wang Feng, Shi Kai, Huang Zihongfan, Bai Jugang, Huo Zun, Tia Ray, Mao Buyi, Huang Xiaoyun, Silence Wang, Xu Liang, and The Landlord’s Cat, among others.In the area of groups and ensembles, artists who have received related coaching include Ayanga, Zheng Yunlong, Ju Hongchuan, Cai Chengyu, Gao Tianhe, and Tong Zhuo, as well as Disturbing the Peace, Fruity VC, Milk Coffee, and INX (South Korea).International artists associated with the studio’s coaching work also include Dimash (Kazakhstan), Kristian Kostov (Bulgaria), Polina Gagarina (Russia), Darren Espanto (Philippines), MIYAVI (Japan), Jeryl Lee (Malaysia), Lucia (Kazakhstan), and Chow Man Lok (Hong Kong, China). The studio has also provided professional training and phase-based coaching for contestants from major programs such as The Voice of China and Avenue of Stars.In film and television, actors who have studied with or received coaching from Lan Tianyang include Francis Ng, David Wang, Jackson Yee, Xiao Yang, Li Yifeng, Jing Tian, Jiang Shuying, Hou Minghao, Luo Yunxi, and other actors and emerging performers. In addition, many conservatory students, trainees, professional singers, and young actors have received long-term systematic training through the studio.Lan Tianyang Music Studio offers training in foundational popular singing, language and vocal coordination, vocal placement and resonance adjustment, breath support, chest-head register connection, high-note problem solving, studio recording vocals, emotional stage expression, personalized tone development, and repertoire coaching for competitions and performances. For professional artists and project-based collaboration, the studio also provides pre-recording coaching, rehearsal support, stage vocal direction, character voice development, and vocal style positioning.Beyond teaching and artist coaching, the studio is also committed to advancing the international expression of vocal pedagogy through cross-cultural dialogue and systematic training methods. By integrating language-sensitive vocal coordination, practical stage training, and a broader artistic perspective, Lan Tianyang Music Studio continues to expand its role as a professional platform for vocal education and artist development.Looking ahead, Lan Tianyang Music Studio will continue to connect teaching, artistic practice, industry resources, and international exchange while building a high-level vocal education platform with global vision and strong practical value.

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