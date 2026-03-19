The Future of Mass Timber is Turnkey: Intronic Disrupts Market with Next-Generation DLT Production Line

DLT602 Production Line 3D Model

Intronic launches latest Dowel Laminated Timber (DLT) production line, the DLT602, to be unveiled at the International Mass Timber Conference in Portland, OR

Our manufacturing line has been producing DLT for over two years. Intronic listened to our feedback and leveraged our real-world production experience to develop several system improvements.” — Sigi Liebmann, Founder of International Timberframes

REVELSTOKE, BC, CANADA, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intronic Ltd., a specialist in robotics and automation, is filling the "turnkey vacuum" in the North American mass timber market. Today, the company announced the launch of its fully standardized, next generation Dowel Laminated Timber (DLT) production line, the DLT602, which will make its official industry debut at the International Mass Timber Conference (IMTC) in Portland, OR (March 31 – April 2, 2026).

The Expertise Behind the Innovation

The foundation of Intronic is built on the deep technical pedigree of its founder, Erik Haller. Before moving to Canada in 2018, Erik spent several years in Switzerland building high-precision custom machinery for the medical and manufacturing sectors. By bringing Swiss mechatronic standards to the Canadian timber industry, Haller has established a new benchmark for automation and reliability in mass timber manufacturing.

A Proven Track Record of Growth

Since its founding in 2020, Intronic has evolved from a specialized consultancy into an elite firm of mechatronic and mechanical engineers based in Revelstoke, BC. The company’s growth was catalyzed by the successful commissioning of a DLT line at International Timberframes (ITF) in Donald, BC, proving their robotic solutions can perform under the most challenging real-world conditions.

The "Turnkey" Solution

Intronic is championing DLT as the sustainable, prefabricated future of Mass Timber construction. Unlike adhesive-based products like CLT or Glulam, DLT uses friction-fit hardwood dowels to create a VOC-free, "all-wood" panel that is completely recyclable. Intronic’s new modular production line is a turnkey solution designed for seamless integration into new and existing facilities. Due to DLT's all-wood, metal-free design, it is ideal for all post-processing tasks.

Predictable Performance and Delivery

Moving away from the industry's typical "custom one-off" machine models, Intronic now offers standardized, product-led manufacturing lines. This pivot provides secondary wood processors and developers with predictable pricing and guaranteed delivery schedules. “Our manufacturing line has been producing DLT for over two years. Intronic listened to our feedback and leveraged our real-world production experience to develop several system improvements,” says Sigi Liebmann, Founder and Owner of International Timberframes. “Today, the line delivers impressive throughput while remaining reliable and easy to operate through the touchscreen.” The new DLT602 incorporates all the know-how gained through the collaboration with ITF; these improvements will be on display at the IMTC in Portland.

Join the Future of Timber in Portland

Intronic Ltd. invites industry leaders, architects, and developers to visit them at Booth 126 at IMTC 2026 in Portland to see the DLT602 in action. Get in touch with Intronic to schedule a discovery meeting during the conference or to inquire about private tours of the Revelstoke engineering facilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.