The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Article: 'Meta-analysis Problems: Why do so many imply that nothing works?'

Meta-analysis Problems: Why do so many imply that nothing works? - https://brookbushinstitute.com/articles/meta-analysis-problems-why-do-so-many-imply-that-nothing-works

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The explosion in published meta-analyses is not an increasing body of research proving that nothing works. It is proof that many researchers do not know when to apply meta-analysis methods.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excerpt from Article: Meta-analysis Problems: Why do so many imply that nothing works? - Additional Article: Using Research for Better Practice - Related Article: New Research is Not Better Research SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION, THE META-ANALYSIS TRAPMeta-analyses (MAs) have long been considered the “gold standard” of evidence-based practice. They are often listed at the top of evidence hierarchies and cited as the final word on whether an intervention is effective. The rationale seems reasonable: an MA aggregates findings from multiple studies to provide a more comprehensive and statistically powerful answer. However, in practice, MAs are not original data. They are reviews of data, averages of averages, and in this secondary synthesis, they introduce numerous opportunities for bias and error. In fact, MAs should not be elevated to the top of evidence hierarchies, as they represent a fundamentally different type of data. This is similar to how "Rotten Tomatoes" is a different type of data than the movies it reviews. The false notion of MAs as the “gold standard” has become especially problematic in the fields of fitness, human performance, and physical rehabilitation.A troubling pattern has emerged with the increasing number of MAs published: they frequently fail to reject the null hypothesis. Despite individual studies showing consistent trends, the MA concludes “no statistically significant difference.” This result is too often misinterpreted as proof that an intervention doesn’t work. It has fostered a nihilistic view of practice, where students and professionals believe that research shows nothing works, and are left relying on interventions with which they are most comfortable, disconnected from what the research actually suggests as optimal practice. But is this a problem with the interventions themselves? Or is it a flaw in how MAs are being applied?The truth is, MA is a powerful but delicate tool. The value depends on careful application, appropriate study selection, and context-aware interpretation. When these factors are ignored, MAs can create statistical illusions, diluting meaningful effects through flawed assumptions, regression to the mean, and averaging incompatible datasets. This article will explore why failing to reject the null hypothesis in an MA does not mean that “nothing works.” We’ll examine how methodological errors, misinterpretations of statistical significance, and an overreliance on MA methods can lead to misleading conclusions. We’ll also advocate for a more pragmatic approach—starting with hypotheses that arise from the available data, systematic vote-counting to establish trends, and only employing MA when it is genuinely warranted.Evidence-based practice should not be a practice of evidence-denial. It’s time to fix how we use evidence.FOR THE FULL ARTICLE, CLICK ON THE LINK

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