Nonprofit Leader Launches Two Apps to Assess Donor Emotional Alignment and Propensity

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donorassess.org and transactandtransform.org deliver the relational intelligence the sector has never had — and now urgently needs

Donors don't want to be managed. They want to be seen. When a nonprofit starts treating a donor like a partner in a shared mission rather than a line item in a budget, everything changes. Everything.” — Mark Dobosz

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven out of ten first-time donors never give again. First-year retention has collapsed to 19%. Just 3% of donors now supply 78% of all charitable dollars. The numbers are alarming. But the cause is not mysterious: for decades, the nonprofit sector has been treating donors like transactions — and donors have been quietly walking away.Mark Dobosz has spent 40 years watching it happen. Now he is doing something about it.Dobosz — a veteran fundraising practitioner who has raised more than $100 million and currently serves as Vice President of Philanthropy at Mozaic Senior Life in Connecticut — has launched two assessment platforms designed to move nonprofits out of the transactional model that is driving donors away, and into the transformational model that builds lasting philanthropic partnerships.The platforms are donorassess .org and transactandtransform .org. They are available now.THE PROBLEM IS NOT THE ECONOMY. IT IS THE CULTURE.Donors today are not giving less because they have less. High-net-worth household giving is actually up. They are giving less — and leaving — because too many organizations have conditioned them to feel like little more than a funding source. The appeal arrives. The receipt follows. Then silence, until the next appeal. No relationship. No partnership. No sense that their values, vision, and identity as a philanthropist matter to anyone."Donors do not want to be managed. They want to be seen. The moment a nonprofit starts treating a donor like a partner in a shared mission rather than a line item in a budget, everything changes — retention, gift size, loyalty, referrals. Everything." — Mark DoboszThe data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project confirms what practitioners already sense: this is not a temporary dip. It is a structural crisis rooted in organizational culture — and it will not be solved by better CRM software or more urgent year-end appeals.THE TWO TOOLSdonorassess.org — Donor Readiness IntelligenceWealth screening tells organizations who can give. donorassess.org tells them who is ready. The platform measures six dimensions of a donor's emotional and relational readiness — values alignment, relational trust, vision resonance, philanthropic identity, and more — identifying the right moment for the right conversation. Gift officers who approach the right person at the wrong time do not just miss the gift. They risk the relationship. donorassess.org closes that gap.transactandtransform.org — Organizational Culture DiagnosticEven the best gift officers cannot sustain transformational donor relationships inside a transactional culture. transactandtransform.org diagnoses whether a nonprofit's internal environment is structurally capable of the relational fundraising its donors require — or whether cultural patterns are quietly eroding the retention work happening at the front line. The diagnostic gives leadership a clear picture of where their organization stands, and a roadmap for change.

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