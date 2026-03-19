Teton Excursions Hits 450 Five-Star Reviews for Concierge Yellowstone Tours

Teton Excursions private Yellowstone tour guests at Lower Falls, Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Guests credit hands-on trip planning that starts before they leave home. A concierge-style approach to private Jackson Hole and Yellowstone tours.

Our private Yellowstone and Grand Teton tours start with full concierge trip planning. Families arrive in Jackson Hole with everything already handled.” — Aaron Bailey, Co-Founder, Teton Excursions

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — Teton Excursions, a family-owned private tour company based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has earned 450 combined five-star reviews across Google and TripAdvisor. The company attributes the milestone to a concierge-style approach that begins long before guests ever set foot in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

As one of the only private tour operators in the region offering full concierge trip planning, Teton Excursions works directly with each family in the months before arrival. The team coordinates hotels, routing logistics, and custom itineraries designed around how each group travels. They also provide curated Jackson Hole activity lists and restaurant guides during the planning process. The team even facilitates airport car rentals and secondary activity bookings, ensuring that by the time guests arrive, everything from their scenic Snake River raft trip and tickets to the Jackson Hole Rodeo to their ride on the Jackson Hole Aerial Tram is already secured. When the private tour ends, families transition seamlessly into the rest of their stay with transportation and recreation already in place.

On the day of the tour, guests simply show up. Everything else has been handled.

"Aaron and Emily planned our hotels, booked them, and created an outstanding itinerary for us," wrote reviewer Deana L. on Google. "Aaron even brought us breakfast. He far surpassed our expectations."

This approach has proven especially resonant with multi-generational families. Grandparents, parents, and children traveling together now represent a significant and growing share of Teton Excursions' guests.

"My multigenerational family — grandparents, mid-lifers, and kids — enjoyed a very well curated trip," wrote Reena Brilliot in a five-star Google review. "Aaron was very attentive to my mom, who had mobility challenges, and gave extra attention to my dad. He engaged everyone so no one felt left out."

Bobby Mathew, who booked a four-day private tour spanning Grand Teton, Yellowstone, and the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway, described a party of three generations ranging from tweens to grandparents. "Aaron went out of his way to curate and execute an incredible experience for our family," he wrote. "He made sure everyone had their needs met."

The Phone Still Gets Answered

In an era of automated booking platforms and chatbots, Teton Excursions has maintained a deliberately personal communication model. Emily Lucas handles all incoming inquiries personally. Calls, emails, and pre-trip planning questions are answered by a real person — a differentiator guests consistently note in their reviews.

"From the time I called, we experienced exceptional first-class service," wrote Kristina Patafio. "Emily called me back within minutes. Emily and Aaron get back to you so fast with any questions, whether you call or email."

Tracy Mounie echoed that sentiment: "Emily and Aaron always responded right away to my many questions asked before the trip. They even sent us a list of other activities and restaurants for us to check out during our stay in Jackson Hole."

The company runs a maximum of three private tours per day, keeping operations small to preserve the quality of every tour. All tours depart from Jackson Hole and cover Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, or both, with multi-day options that extend into the broader region. Families can explore tour options and begin planning at tetonexcursions.com.

Built for Repeat Business

The company's guest loyalty speaks to the depth of the experience. Multiple reviewers have returned for second and third tours, a rare metric in the industry.

"Just returned from another fabulous trip with Aaron from Teton Excursions," wrote Caroline Gunter. "This is our family's 3rd tour with Aaron. We are a family of 8 with 3 generations."

For the 2026 season, Teton Excursions is expanding its multi-day tour offerings to include new Wild West itineraries. These private guided road trips extend beyond Yellowstone to cover the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, Cody, Wyoming, and southern Utah. The company opens for the season in May 2026.

About Teton Excursions

Teton Excursions is a family-owned private guided tour company based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Aaron Bailey and Emily Lucas offer private Yellowstone and Grand Teton tours with full concierge trip planning. More than 1,400 private tours completed. Learn more at tetonexcursions.com.

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