Gourmet Modern Café Toastique to Open April 11 in Westlake Village

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its expansion throughout Southern California with the opening of its newest location in Westlake Village on Saturday, April 11.

Toastique will Serve a Nutritious, All-Day Menu at the New Location

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its expansion throughout Southern California with its newest location in Westlake Village. Serving a nutrition-packed menu of breakfast, lunch and brunch options, Toastique will open its doors on Saturday, April 11 inside the Shoppes at Westlake Village at 30760 Russell Ranch Road, Suite B. Beginning at 8am, the first 100 customers in line will receive $50 in Toastique reward dollars (with a minimum of a $10 purchase).Toastique – Westlake Village will be owned and operated by friends and local residents Katherine and Leonid Tsap, and Alina and Dmytro Gaidukovych. Already searching for the perfect franchise to partner on together, they were immediately drawn to the restaurant’s concept after visiting another location across the country in the brand’s home of Washington D.C. Seeing the potential, the couples wanted to bring Toastique’s healthy offerings back to Westlake Village. They envision the store to be a destination for individuals and families alike, fitting in with the community’s dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.All dishes on Toastique’s menu are comprised of high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients with most items made to order. This includes the brand’s signature gourmet toasts in flavors like Avocado Smash, PB Crunch and 3 Cheese Italian. Its handcrafted smoothies and smoothie bowls are able to be customized with an array of superfood ingredients while its hand-pressed juices are both bottled and fresh-poured right in-store. Rounding out the menu are coffee selections like espresso and lattes in addition to a grab-and-go variety.“When we first discovered Toastique, we loved it so much that we ended up returning for breakfast several days in a row, and we knew we had to bring the concept back to our community,” said Katherine Tsap. “Westlake Village is such an amazing, family-oriented town where you run into people you know on a daily basis and we knew immediately that they would resonate with the expansive healthy menu that even those who are vegan or gluten-free can enjoy.”The store’s grand opening day festivities on April 11 will also include a DJ and other fun surprises. Throughout its first week, Toastique – Westlake Village will feature other specials offers including:Sunday 4/12 - Free drip coffee with any purchase $10+Monday 4/13 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all day (12oz)Tuesday 4/14 - Free Coffee/Espresso drink with any purchaseWednesday 4/15 - $6 smoothies all day (16oz)Toastique – Westlake Village will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm daily. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/westlake-village . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

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