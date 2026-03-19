Author Avery Crumrine Gains Hollywood Attention at Beverly Hills Oscars Week Event With Debut Book Intention Into Action

Author and entrepreneur Avery Brenna Crumrine Mike Singletary, NFL Hall of Fame Linebacker, with Crumrine Melanie Marlo, Reality Star in Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Listing, with Crumrine

18-year-old entrepreneur and speaker introduces her debut book, Intention Into Action, to Hollywood tastemakers at the exclusive “A Toast To Hollywood” event.

What you are doing right here is so important. This is what my wife and I, as grandparents, want to teach our grandkids and kids. This book right here is what life is about.” — Mike Singletary, NFL Hall of Fame Linebacker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising young author and entrepreneur Avery Brenna Crumrine was featured at A Toast To Hollywood, the signature luxury gifting suite held March 12, 2026, in Beverly Hills during Oscars Week. The highly anticipated event brought together celebrities, media, and VIPs to experience standout brands, authors, and innovators across beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and personal development.At just 18 years old, Crumrine introduced her debut book Intention Into Action , to Hollywood guests, sharing a message centered on responsibility, resilience, and the power of choosing movement over waiting. The book explores a philosophy that many high achievers understand intuitively: progress is built through action, not perfection.“It was incredible to introduce Intention Into Action during Oscars Week and share its message with people in the entertainment industry who understand how much discipline and action it takes to bring ideas to life. Being part of A Toast to Hollywood was such an exciting opportunity to connect with people who are constantly creating and pursuing big visions,” said Avery Crumrine, author of Intention Into Action.Raised in an environment shaped by entrepreneurship and creative building, Crumrine developed an early appreciation for responsibility, follow-through, and initiative. From organizing entrepreneur fairs to contributing to charity auctions that raised over six figures, she has consistently gravitated toward projects that combine leadership with meaningful impact.Her work has also included media production and public speaking, where she addresses topics such as rejection, confidence, and the importance of showing up before you feel ready. That philosophy became the foundation for Intention Into Action, which she wrote while actively building her own path as a student, entrepreneur, and speaker.Unlike many debut authors who write from hindsight, Crumrine wrote this book while still in motion. The result is a perspective that resonates with young leaders, entrepreneurs, and anyone learning to take action before they feel fully prepared.Guests such as Gilles Marinim, Melanie Marlo and Obba Babatundé attended A Toast To Hollywood, discovering Crumrine’s book alongside an impressive lineup of innovative brands and creators across beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and technology.“What you are doing right here is so important. This is what my wife and I, as grandparents, want to teach our grandkids and kids. This book right here is what life is about, said Mike Singletary, NFL Hall of Fame Linebacker, to Crumrine.Produced by The Marianna Group, A Toast To Hollywood has become one of the most dynamic celebrity gifting experiences in Beverly Hills during Oscars Week. The event blends curated product discovery, red carpet interviews, tastings, and immersive brand activations, giving guests the opportunity to discover emerging voices and influential brands shaping culture today.For Crumrine, participating in the event marked a milestone moment for a young author whose message is already resonating far beyond her years.Her book Intention Into Action encourages readers to stop waiting for certainty and instead begin building through consistent, imperfect action. It reflects the mindset she lives by: learning through experience, staying engaged when momentum fades, and choosing progress over hesitation.About Avery Brenna CrumrineAvery Brenna Crumrine is a writer, speaker, and student based in San Diego, California. Currently studying finance, she has been involved in entrepreneurship and nonprofit work from a young age. Her experience includes organizing entrepreneur fairs, contributing to charity auctions that raised over six figures, producing media, and speaking at events on rejection, confidence, and taking action before feeling ready. Intention Into Action is her debut book and reflects her philosophy of learning by doing and progressing through consistent effort.

Avery Crumrine on the red carpet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.