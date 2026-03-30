Kari Thomas Founder of Skin Perfection 1% GHK Copper Peptide Serum for Skin and Hair Glow Up Whipped Tallow Balm by Skin Perfection

Two Think Dirty® community awards, one indie brand: Skin Perfection takes Best Serum and Best Lotion for clinical-grade peptide skincare.

The clean beauty community is our most important audience. They read ingredient labels, ask hard questions, and reward transparency. Voted by real consumers.” — — Kari Thomas, Founder & cosmetic formulator, Skin Perfection

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin Perfection Wins Double Think Dirty® Dirty Thinkers’ Choice Awards 2025, Named Best Serum and Best Lotion by Clean Beauty Community

Boise-based indie brand wins back-to-back clean beauty recognition for its 1% GHK-Cu Copper Peptide Serum, and GlowUp Whipped Tallow Balm — the first indie peptide skincare brand to take both top awards in a single year.

Skin Perfection, a clinical-grade peptide skincare brand founded by cosmetic formulator Kari Thomas, is proud to announce that it received two Think Dirty® Dirty Thinkers’ Choice Awards for 2025 — Best Serum for its 1% GHK-Cu Copper Peptide Serum and Best Lotion for its GlowUp Whipped Tallow Balm.

The awards are voted on by the Think Dirty app community, one of the most widely used clean beauty ingredient transparency platforms in North America.

Skin Perfection is believed to be the first independent peptide skincare brand to win both categories in a single award cycle, standing alongside established beauty brands with significantly larger marketing budgets.



ABOUT THE AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTS

★ Best Serum: 1% GHK-Cu Copper Peptide Serum

The 1% GHK-Cu Copper Peptide Serum contains Copper Tripeptide-1 (GHK-Cu) at a full 1% concentration — a level rarely disclosed by skincare brands and well above the trace amounts commonly found in competing products. The serum is formulated for use on the face, hair, and as a DIY peptide base, and is designed to support a visibly smoother complexion, improved hydration, and a healthy-looking glow.

Unlike most brands that list peptide actives in proprietary blends without disclosing concentrations, Skin Perfection prints its exact GHK-Cu percentage on every product — a founding principle of the brand since 2012.

★ Best Lotion: GlowUp Whipped Tallow Balm

The GlowUp Whipped Tallow Balm is a nutrient-rich, whipped formulation featuring grass-fed tallow as its hero ingredient, packaged in Skin Perfection’s signature frosted glass jar. The balm is part of a growing movement toward ancestral, whole-ingredient skincare that provides deep, visible nourishment without synthetic emollients or fillers.



ABOUT SKIN PERFECTION NATURAL & ORGANIC SKINCARE

Founded in 2012 by cosmetic formulator Kari Thomas in Boise, Idaho, Skin Perfection is a clinical-grade peptide skincare brand built on a single founding principle: radical ingredient transparency. The brand specializes in high-concentration peptide actives — including GHK-Cu (Copper Tripeptide-1), Matrixyl® 3000, Argireline® Peptide, Syn®-Ake, and Progeline® — and publicly discloses the exact concentration of every active ingredient, a practice nearly unheard of in the beauty industry.

Skin Perfection holds a BBB A+ accreditation (since 2019), is a participant in the EWG Verified Program, and is a member of the Indie Beauty Network. The brand is available on naturalorganicskincare.com, Amazon, Walmart, and Shopify.



ABOUT THE THINK DIRTY® APP & AWARDS

Think Dirty® is a leading clean beauty app that allows consumers to scan product barcodes and access ingredient safety scores based on scientific research. The Dirty Thinkers’ Choice Awards are determined by community vote, with winners selected by app users who evaluate products based on ingredient quality, transparency, and overall clean beauty performance. The awards represent one of the few industry recognitions in clean beauty driven entirely by consumer choice rather than editorial or advertiser selection.



AWARDS SUMMARY

Best Serum 2025

1% GHK-Cu Copper Peptide Serum

Think Dirty® Dirty Thinkers’ Choice

Best Lotion 2025

GlowUp Whipped Tallow Balm

Think Dirty® Dirty Thinkers’ Choice



PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

naturalorganicskincare.com (official brand store)

Amazon — Skin Perfection Storefront

Walmart Marketplace



MEDIA CONTACT

Kari Thomas | Founder

Skin Perfection

Email: help@naturalorganicskincare.com

Website: naturalorganicskincare.com

Samples available for press review upon request.



Note to editors: High-resolution product images and the founder bio are available upon request. Skin Perfection products comply with FDA cosmetic regulations, and all product descriptions use appearance-based language in accordance with 21 CFR guidelines.

Think Dirty® is a registered trademark of Think Dirty Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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