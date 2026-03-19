MULTI-BILLION SEABED CURTAIN PROJECT TO SAVE ANTARCTICA’S 'DOOMSDAY GLACIER' TO LAUNCH AT CC FORUM LONDON

Norwegian Foreign Minister, House of Lords Peers, CNN’s Richard Quest, and global investor community convene March 19–21 for 'Green Davos' Climate Summit

This is the most consequential CC Forum to-date we have convened. The Seabed Curtain Project represents exactly the kind of bold, investable solution that the CC Forum exists to catalyse.” — Max Studennikoff, Chairman and Founder of CC Forum

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new groundbreaking multi-billion initiative, The Seabed Curtain Project , aimed at preserving Antarctica’s focal Thwaites Glacier (widely known as the “Doomsday Glacier”), will be unveiled at CC Forum London later today.The project will be presented by its Co-Lead, Marianne Hagen, former Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, to an audience of institutional investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and philanthropists gathered in Mayfair for the 13th edition of the global climate investment summit.The three-day CC (Climate Change) Forum will be co-hosted by broadcaster Nana Akua and British entrepreneur, Eric van der Kleij.Richard Quest, CNN Editor at Large, will host the Fireside Chat: “How Shall We Resolve the Global Water Crisis? – The Investment-Based Solutions” with Bradley Loiselle, Arctic Freshwater Founder and CEO, Pure Water Founder and CEO Social Serial Entrepreneur, and Stewart Flink, Chairman and Founder of Next View Partners.CC Forum will also launch the 4rest4all Foundation, spearheaded by Flora Dutra, who has been chosen collectively by all the indigenous tribes of the Amazon to represent their interests on the world stage. Indigenous leaders from three of the largest territories in the Amazon Rainforest, the Vale do Javari, the Yanomami Territory and the Xingu will travel to London to attend.Max Studennikoff, Chairman and Founder of CC Forum said:“This is the most consequential CC Forum to-date we have convened. The Seabed Curtain Project represents exactly the kind of bold, investable solution that the CC Forum exists to catalyse, connecting visionary science with the capital and political will to act. With the Doomsday Glacier accelerating, the window for intervention is narrowing. We are bringing the right people into the room to ensure that window doesn’t close completely, as well as championing many more climate change initiatives.”Programme HighlightsCC Forum London will open with an evening reception and mini-conference at the House of Lords hosted by Lord Marland of Odstock, Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (March 19) who will deliver a keynote The Trump Effect on how geopolitics has been impacting investing in sustainability. The main conference programme (March 20) will address government strategies, renewable energy, green finance, fintech, sustainable mobility, ocean preservation, regenerative agriculture, healthcare and the empowerment of women in investment.Further debate topics include: Will the SDG Goals Survive Geopolitics? Great Britain’s Green Mandate: Leading or Lagging? AI: A Servant, a Master or a Threat? and How Shall We Align Impact Finance with Indigenous Wisdom in the Time of Global Uncertainty?CC Forum concludes with the Fem Capital Salon (March 21), a partner event spotlighting women investors and entrepreneurs.Confirmed Speakers and Guests of Honour IncludeRichard Quest (CNN Editor at Large), Lord Marland of Odstock (Chairman, Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council); Dr. Gunter Pauli (author, entrepreneur, Chairman of CC Forum Advisory Board); Lord Nat Wei of Shoreditch (founding partner, Shaftesbury Partnership); Professor Michael Mainelli (President, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry; former Lord Mayor of the City of London); Marianne Hagen (Seabed Curtain Project Co-Lead; former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway); Dr Iqbal Surve (Chairman, Sekunjalo Investment Holdings); HRH Prince Sandor Habsburg-Lothringen (Archduke of Austria); Simon Littlewood (Chairman, LI Family Office; CEO, SDG Global Group); Nana Akua (Co-host CC Forum; GB News, Channel 5, ITV broadcaster); Eric van der Kleij (Co-host CC Forum; Co-founder QBase and EdenBase.com, creator of Level39.co); Paul Hutchinson (founding partner, Bridge Investment Group); Christine Darwood (philanthropist and entrepreneur); Bradley Loiselle (Arctic Freshwater Founder and CEO, Pure Water founder, CEO Social Serial Entrepreneur); Stewart Flink (Next View Partners Chairman and Founder); Flora Dutra (Co-founder, 4rest4all Foundation); Phil Lane Jr. (Hereditary Chief); and others.About CC ForumCC (Climate Change) Forum was founded in 2018 by Max Studennikoff, with its inaugural event in London. The forum connects investors, policymakers and innovators to address sustainability, climate change and social inclusion. Previous editions have been held in London, Paris, Zurich, Monaco (under the patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco), Bahrain and Dubai, with Cape Town slated for later this year. www.cc-forum.com Media Contacts:Alex McNab +46 736986624alex@mcnab-lundback.comAlexandra Foley, Alex Foley and Associatesalex@alexfoleyassociates.com | 07976 713478For press passes or to arrange interviews with Max Studennikoff and/or Marianne Hagen, please contact the above.Notes to EditorsA full speaker list, biographies and high-resolution imagery are available on request. CC Forum London takes place across venues in Mayfair, London, March 19–21, 2026.

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