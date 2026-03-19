ESTIA House of Movement Launches Brooklyn After School Dance Program for Pre-K Through Grade 3

Enrollment Now Open: Technique-Focused Ballet & Contemporary Classes Serve Young Dancers in Brooklyn, NY Without the Pressure of Performance-Only Culture

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESTIA House of Movement, a Brooklyn-based dance studio known for its inclusive, community-centered approach to movement, today announced the launch of its After School Dance Program for children from Pre-K through Grade 3. Enrollment is now open for both the Winter 2026 and Spring 2026 sessions, with classes held weekly in Brooklyn.A NEW STANDARD FOR AFTER SCHOOL MOVEMENT EDUCATION IN BROOKLYNESTIA's After School Program offers Ballet and Modern/Contemporary Dance instruction in an intimate, low-pressure setting, filling a recognized gap in Brooklyn's extracurricular landscape for families seeking quality dance education without the financial and logistical demands of traditional recital-driven programs.Designed for the developmental needs of young children ages 4–9, the program runs across two distinct seasonal sessions, allowing families to experience ESTIA's approach before committing to a full semester.“At ESTIA, we believe that real technique and genuine joy are not opposites. They are inseparable. Our After School Program is built around that belief. We give young dancers the tools to grow their bodies, their creativity, and their confidence in a community where they feel seen and supported.”— Lydia PerakisPROGRAM STRUCTURE: WHAT FAMILIES CAN EXPECTEach weekly session is carefully sequenced to transition children from their school day into a focused, joyful movement environment:2:30 PM – School pick-up available from Brooklyn Arbor (optional add-on)3:00–3:30 PM – Drop-off, snack, changing, and community time3:30–4:15 PM – Ballet technique class4:15–5:00 PM – Modern/Contemporary dance class5:00–5:30 PM – Cool-down and flexible pick-up windowWeekly class days are divided by age group:Wednesdays: Pre-K & KindergartenThursdays: Grades 1, 2 & 3SESSION DATES AND PRICINGSession: Winter 2026Dates: Jan 7 (Pre-K/K) & Jan 8 (Gr. 1–3) through Mar 25–26Showcase: March 28, 5:00 PMPrice: $417.20 (12 wks + showcase)Session: Spring 2026Dates: Apr 15 (Pre-K/K) & Apr 16 (Gr. 1–3) through Jun 24–25Showcase: June 27, 5:00 PMPrice: $399.00 (11 wks + showcase)Optional school pick-up from Brooklyn Arbor available for an additional $250/session.WHY BROOKLYN FAMILIES CHOOSE ESTIAUnlike traditional recital-driven programs, ESTIA's After School Program is built around four core principles:— Real Technique: Age-appropriate ballet and contemporary foundations taught with integrity, not shortcuts— Intimate Groups: Small class sizes that ensure every child receives individual attention and grows at their own pace— Community First: A warm, inclusive environment where children build friendships and creative confidence alongside their peers— Family Celebration: Each session culminates in a showcase performance, giving families a meaningful moment to witness their child's growth without the financial burden of costumes, elaborate productions, or mandatory recital feesThe program also reflects ESTIA's broader commitment to serving the whole family: the studio offers a diverse slate of adult movement and wellness programming, making it a shared destination for parents and children alike within the Brooklyn community.EXPANDING ACCESS: FALL 2026 PROGRAM ANNOUNCEDBuilding on strong community interest, ESTIA House of Movement has confirmed that the After School Program will continue into Fall 2026. Full details and enrollment dates will be announced in the coming months, and families are encouraged to join the ESTIA mailing list to receive priority updates.Enrollment is open now. Spots are limited. Families can reserve a place for their child by visiting www.estiahouseofmovement.com /afterschoolprogram_____________________________________________________________________________________ABOUT ESTIA HOUSE OF MOVEMENTESTIA House of Movement is a Brooklyn, New York dance and movement studio dedicated to fostering creativity, technique, and community for movers of all ages. From children's programs to adult dance, yoga, and wellness classes, ESTIA provides a welcoming home for the full spectrum of human movement. Learn more at www.estiahouseofmovement.com _____________________________________________________________________________________MEDIA CONTACTLydia PerakisESTIA House of Movement369 Hooper St,Brooklyn, NY 11211Website: www.estiahouseofmovement.com Program Page: www.estiahouseofmovement.com/afterschoolprogram _______________________________________________________________________________________###This press release may be freely republished with attribution to ESTIA House of Movement and a link to www.estiahouseofmovement.com

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