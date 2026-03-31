Peerless Fence Group Secures Major Fencing Installation at Obama Presidential Center

Blending Craftsmanship and Design at One of Chicago’s Most Anticipated Cultural Projects

Our team is working to deliver an installation that supports the vision of the Obama Presidential Center while blending naturally into the landscape.” — Joe Morano, Account Sales Representative of Peerless Fence Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peerless Fence Group , a leading fence installation company serving Illinois and the Midwest for 65 years, is proud to announce its role in the Obama Presidential Center project. The Obama Presidential Center is located on a 19.3-acre campus in historic Jackson Park on the South Side of Chicago. The center will include a world class museum, library and public gathering spaces. It is designed to celebrate the history of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama while serving as a civic and cultural destination for the surrounding community.Peerless Fence Group was contracted to install more than 10,600 linear feet of fencing throughout the landscaped grounds of the venue. The installation supports the overall site design while providing a functional landscape barrier that guides visitors and protects plantings, pathways and natural features across the campus.Working as a subcontractor to BrightView Landscaping , the primary contractor awarded the landscaping scope for the Obama Presidential Center, Peerless Fence Group is responsible for the installation of fencing systems integrated throughout pathways and landscaped areas.“This project requires precision, coordination, and respect for the significance of the site,” said, Joe Morano, Account Sales Representative of Peerless Fence Group. “Our team is working to deliver an installation that supports the vision of the Obama Presidential Center while blending naturally into the landscape.”The fencing functions as a landscape barrier, which will help direct visitor movement while preserving vegetation and natural site features. The project includes two fencing systems that were selected to blend naturally into the landscape while clearly defining walkways and protected areas.The Timber Range Fence will cover 5,189 linear feet and stands three feet tall. It is being built with a combination of six-inch, and five-inch diameter wood posts set 36 inches into the ground. Five strands of galvanized barbless cable will run between the posts, supported by four-inch brace rails at terminal points. Soil from the installation will be evenly spread along the fence line to maintain a clean and natural appearance.The Wood Plant Rail Fence will span 5,431 linear feet and measure two feet in height. This fence will use five-inch diameter posts, with every fifth post secured in a concrete footing set 36 inches deep for added stability. Two strands of galvanized aircraft cable will run along the fence, creating a simple and durable barrier that complements the surrounding plantings.Installation work began on October 8, 2025. The project timeline remains dependent on weather conditions and approved change orders, issued beyond the original scope of work. Peerless Fence Group’s portion of the project was awarded as a private contract.This project reflects the importance of craftsmanship that complements design rather than competing with it. The role of Peerless Fence Group is to deliver a precise installation that blends seamlessly into the landscape while meeting functional needs on a project of national significance.The Obama Presidential Center is one of the most anticipated civic and cultural developments in Chicago. Situated within Jackson Park near the University of Chicago, the Center is designed to serve as a civic anchor for the South Side while welcoming visitors from across the country.About Peerless Fence Group:For 65 years, Peerless Fence Group has been a leading provider of commercial, residential, industrial, and athletic fencing solutions across the Midwest. With a focus on safety, craftsmanship, and long-term performance, Peerless Fence Group delivers tailored installations that support the operational needs of neighborhoods, sports complexes, municipalities, and high-traffic public facilities.

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