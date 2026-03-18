Nervous System Expert Christine Morgenstern Shin Featured at Oscars Week Gifting Lounge

Christine Morgenstern Shin | Founder of Radiant Heart, Heal from Within

Showcasing nervous system healing and precision wellness through a $1,600 curated gift for Oscar nominees and industry leaders.

Most people do not realize they are living in a dysregulated nervous system state. With the right support, the body can return to safety and heal from within.” — Christine Morgenstern Shin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Oscars Week in Beverly Hills, Christine Morgenstern Shin, founder of Radiant Heart | Heal from Within, was selected as a featured wellness practitioner at Heather Marianna’s exclusive Oscars Gifting Lounge. The invitation-only event welcomed actors, producers, musicians, entrepreneurs, and media personalities for a curated luxury experience highlighting high-end beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands. Morgenstern Shin is an integrative holistic health practitioner and nervous system expert with over 25 years of experience. She is the founder of Radiant Heart, Heal from Within, a globally recognized lifestyle and longevity practice based in Laguna Beach, California, known for its precision wellness approach for midlife and high-demanding lives. Her multidisciplinary work blends modern neuroscience, trauma and polyvagal-informed care, functional nutrition, behavioral psychology, epigenetic and genetic insight, and nature-inspired healing practices to address root causes and support sustainable, whole-body vitality.At the event, Morgenstern Shin introduced Radiant Heart’s signature approach to nervous system regulation and root-cause healing, offering guests personalized insights into their stress patterns, energy, and overall health. As part of the exclusive gifting experience, she curated a personalized wellness offering valued at $1,600, designed to support both immediate regulation and long-term health optimization. Her Oscar nominee gift included a Private Nervous System Reset Consult paired with one month of Super Patch natural nervous system regulators, along with a DNA-Specific Longevity Consult featuring an epigenetic insights report using The Living Light Genetics test. This combination reflects Radiant Heart’s integrative model, addressing both the nervous system in real time and the deeper genetic and metabolic factors influencing long-term health.Morgenstern Shin is known for supporting what she calls the “three M’s” many individuals struggle with but rarely address together: metabolism, mental wellness, and menopause. Through personalized, lifestyle-based care, she helps clients restore energy, regulate their nervous system, and resolve complex health challenges without guesswork. Her passion for this work is deeply personal. After navigating her own 25 plus year journey with mental health challenges and chronic illness, Morgenstern Shin brings a level of empathy, insight, and lived experience that shapes her approach to care. Her work is rooted in helping individuals feel supported, understood, and empowered in their healing process.Radiant Heart offers private consultations, immersive retreats, retreat leader creation and signature programs including NeuroNurture: The Stress Resilience Program and the Radiant Lifestyle Reset. Morgenstern Shin is also a speaker and co-host of the SoulShift podcast, where modern science, embodied wisdom, and real-life conversations come together to support conscious, sustainable living. “With the level of performance and pressure many individuals are navigating today, there is a growing awareness that true health cannot be achieved by addressing symptoms alone,” Morgenstern Shin shared. “When the nervous system is supported and the root causes are understood, the body has the capacity to heal in a more sustainable and profound way.” Guests at the event received personalized insights and access to curated wellness experiences designed to support long-term vitality, resilience, and performance. Radiant Heart continues to expand globally through private client work, retreats, corporate wellness partnerships, and media appearances, supporting individuals in restoring their health, energy, and quality of life from within.Christine Morgenstern Shin, C-IAYT, FNLP, NBC-HWC, CHHP Nervous System Expert | Precision Wellness for Midlife Restore Whole-Body Healing and Vitality

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