Jackson Caregiver Arrested, Charged with Abuse of Vulnerable Adult

MADISON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a caregiver accused of abusing a vulnerable adult in her care.

On March 9th, after receiving a referral from the Department of Disability and Aging, TBI agents began investigating allegations against Cumekia Conner (DOB: 09/17/2002), who was working as an in-home caregiver at the time of the alleged incident. During the course of the investigation, TBI agents gathered evidence indicating that Conner was involved in the physical and verbal abuse of a male victim, who was an intellectually disabled TennCare patient.

On March 17th, after obtaining an arrest warrant, Conner was taken into custody and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. She was booked into the Madison County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $11,616,724 for federal Fiscal Year 2025-2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,872,240 for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, is funded by the State of Tennessee.