Oregon insurance commissioner to participate in Tele Town Hall with AARP on fighting fraud

Oregon Insurance Commissioner TK Keen will take part in an AARP-sponsored Tele Town Hall on Thursday, March 19, at 11 a.m.

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation has partnered with AARP the past several years on Scam Jam events throughout the state to inform consumers on the most common scams taking place in Oregon and nationwide. This year, the focus is on Fraud Fighter events and several such events are planned throughout Oregon. The Tele Town Hall is a different format, however, as people can attend from anywhere by calling 855-408-1333 (toll-free).

This comes on the heels of National Consumer Protection Week earlier this month, as well as numerous educational outreach events and press releases DFR has done on everything from romance scams to health insurance-related scams

“We hear about people every day who are hit by scammers and have hard-earned money taken from them,” said Keen, who is also DFR’s administrator. “We want to continue to get the word out, to get in front of as many people as possible about all the ways scammers are trying to reach people.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Oregonians lost more than $133 million to fraud in 2025. Along with this Tele Town Hall, DFR and AARP are coordinating several in-person Fraud Fighter events in April on the following dates:

April 11 in Springfield at the Riverbend Hospital

April 17 in Medford at Rogue Community College

April 28 in Portland at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)

Each of those events will begin at 8:30 a.m. with check-in, followed by a 9 a.m. to noon town hall with presentations, question and answer time, and panel discussions.

If you ever believe you are or have been a victim of fraud, you can call one of DFR’s consumer advocates at 888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email dfr.financialeserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov.

Contact information

Jason Horton, public information officer

503-798-6376

Jason.A.Horton@dcbs.oregon.gov