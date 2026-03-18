100 Percent of Oregon School Districts Adopt Cell-Phone Bans in Response to Governor Kotek’s Executive Order 25-09

Estacada, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek visited Estacada High School to see how Executive Order 25-09 is working now that 100 percent of Oregon school districts have implemented her executive order banning cell phone use by students during school hours.

“Research tells us that constant cell phone use distracts from learning and can create mental health issues,” Governor Kotek said. “For our students to thrive, we have to make every hour of class time as high-value as possible. Getting rid of distractions like cell phones is one way we can prioritize student success and transform our education system to get better results.”

Governor Kotek’s executive order aimed to improve student educational outcomes and mental wellbeing across the state by prohibiting cell phone use by students during the school day in Oregon’s K-12 public schools. To help school districts implement this executive order, Governor Kotek’s staff worked with the Oregon Department of Education to share model policies for schools that already have prohibitions in place and provide guidance on flexibility in implementation. Within just over six months of the executive order, 100 percent of Oregon’s school districts now have a policy in place.

“As we have implemented the Governor’s statewide cell phone policy, our focus remains on keeping students engaged in learning and supported in their well-being,” Estacada School District Superintendent Ryan Carpenter said. “Reducing distractions has helped students focus, build connections, and foster a healthier school environment. We are seeing more students actively engaging with their peers and participating in academic discussions during the school day. Every community is different, and local schools are best positioned to respond to the unique needs of their students and families. We’ve implemented the policy in a way that reflects our community, with clear communication and ongoing opportunities for input. We want to thank families for their continued partnership as we support a positive and productive learning environment for every student.”

Governor Kotek participated in roundtable discussions with Estacada High School students and educators to better understand how the executive order has been implemented and what the impacts have been so far. Students and educators discussed how they are:

Seeing more connection and interactions between students

Getting more work done

Getting higher grades

Feeling more focused in class

Seeing a stronger sense of community in the classroom.

Before Governor Kotek implemented her executive order, educators across the state reported that cell phones were disruptive in their classrooms and hindered their ability to teach. Furthermore, research shows cell phones undermine students’ ability to focus – even when the phone is just on the desk, not being used. As Oregon students’ academic recovery from the pandemic remains slow, cell phone free schools are a powerful way to help students succeed, acting as a refuge from the negative effects of cell phones, and allowing students to be fully engaged in the act of learning and in their school community.

The order sets a statewide standard for cell phone use while allowing for district leaders to have local conversations and flexibility. It also calls for certain allowances for individual students to keep their cell phones during the day, including if they are needed for medical reasons or to support students with disabilities who have an individualized education plan (IEP).

Read the full text of the order here.

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