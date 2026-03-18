Attorney General Hanaway Files Felony Charges Against Greene County Business Owner For Illegal Gaming Devices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Today, during a press conference, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office has filed two felony counts of first-degree promoting gambling as well as a civil action against a Greene County convenience store for housing 12 illegal slot machines and providing public access to unlicensed and unregulated games in direct violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

“Businesses that allow illegal gambling to operate under their roofs are making a deliberate choice to put profit over public safety,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My Office is committed to dismantling illegal gaming operations, ensuring they have no place in our communities. We will enforce the law and protect our neighborhoods in every county.”

Missouri’s laws are clear: It is illegal to provide access to unregulated machines and games for gambling purposes. Following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Attorney General’s Office, working collaboratively with the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, filed criminal charges and a civil suit against a Briarwood One Stop in Brookline and its managing officer, Himanshu Patel. These charges are based on allegations that the business was allowing illegal gambling on its premises in violation of Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act and Missouri’s nuisance laws.

In addition to seeking criminal punishment, the Attorney General is seeking a permanent injunction prohibiting the business from providing gambling services. The Attorney General reminds the public that the criminal charges against Patel are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

“Attorney General Hanaway’s statewide initiative is exactly the kind of coordinated effort needed to tackle illegal gambling devices at scale. My office is proud to support that effort here in Greene County,” said Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson.

To anyone housing or operating these illegal devices, General Hanaway demands that you unplug, shut down, and remove the devices immediately. Her Office is prepared to go to all corners of the State to eradicate illegal gaming operations.

The criminal complaint and probable cause statement can be read here.

The civil petition to Briarwood One Stop can be read here.