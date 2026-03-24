As HR sentiment shifts toward openness, Novoresume establishes new standards for job seeker transparency.

The humans leading hiring are far more understanding of career gaps than one might expect, and ultimately, they care about finding the right person for the role, not just the right career timeline.” — Andrei Kurtuy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novorésumé is a recruiter-approved resume builder trusted by 18 million job seekers. They recently analyzed current trends, successful phrasing strategies, and current recruiter sentiment to curate actionable resume tips for job seekers with one or more career gaps.Career gaps are more common in the United States workforce than many might suspect. A recent survey conducted by LinkedIn found that 62% of employees reported taking a career break (Investopedia). While the reasons have historically ranged from parenting to illness recovery to opportunities for skill development, the lower employment rates among recent graduates in 2025 have contributed to a rise in “forced” career breaks. In fact, young job seekers in the most AI-exposed fields have experienced a 13% drop in employment opportunities (SHRM). However, the rise of career gaps has also made them more widely accepted among employers, and those who acknowledge them appropriately can still thrive in today’s workforce (FastCompany).What this means for current job seekers:Include Career Gaps Within the “Experience” Section:- Transparency is important when applying for jobs Dishonesty about career gaps on resumes leads recruiters to question the candidate- Strategically explaining a career gap opens the door for an authentic conversation between the employer and job seeker- Novorésumé submits that including career gaps in the “Experience” section builds trust and is unlikely to raise recruiter concerns in 2026 when compared to past yearsHow to Make Career Gaps Work on a Resume:- Alternatives to reverse-chronological resumes may be better suited for people with career gaps- A functional format is more effective for those with large career gaps- Novorésumé offers reverse-chronological, functional, and combination resume templates to job seekers through its guided resume builderWhat Job Seekers Can Do to Leverage Job-Relevant Benefits of a Specific Career Gap:- Skills and experiences gained during career gaps may directly support career roles- Novorésumé suggests highlighting tangible side projects, skill development, and educational opportunities that occurred during the career gap- Utilizing experience during a career gap demonstrates ambition and creativity on behalf of the job seeker“Despite AI’s increasing prevalence in hiring across virtually every industry, authenticity remains incredibly important,” said Andrei Kurtuy, CMO and Co-Founder of Novorésumé. “The humans leading hiring are far more understanding of career gaps than one might expect, and ultimately they care about finding the right person for the role, not just the right career timeline.”Frequently Asked Questions:What formatting and features make a resume with career gaps ATS-compatible?- Novorésumé provides ATS-compatible resume templates that use standard section titles, consistent date formats, and secure export options to ensure alignment with employers' current systems.- Naturally incorporating relevant keywords while avoiding the “keyword stuffing” practices that recruiters often reject is crucial. Novorésumé offers a real-time resume optimizer to guide users through the process.Where do recruiters focus their attention on a resume?- Eye-tracking studies show that employers focus on job titles and scan resumes using mostly F-pattern reading tendencies. As a result, Novorésumé resume templates prioritize bold job titles, consistent section headers, a clear hierarchy, and accomplishment-driven bullet points that draw the eye down the page.How does Novorésumé know its resume templates actually work for job seekers?- Novorésumé continuously validates its resume template approach using user data. In a July 2025 customer survey of 915 respondents, 84% rated Novorésumé “easy or very easy to use”, and 84% rated their likelihood to recommend it with a 4 or 5 out of 5. More importantly, among respondents who reported being currently employed, 77% said Novorésumé helped them land their jobs.For more insights on Novoresume’s efficacy, check out their recent press release: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/895204166/how-novor-sum-applies-current-trends-and-research-to-create-high-impact-resume-templates For insights on how to address career gaps on resumes, see Novoresume’s blog article “Employment Gap on a Resume - 13 Simple Ways to Explain It”: https://novoresume.com/career-blog/employment-gap-in-resume About Novoresume:Novoresume is a recruiter-approved resume builder designed to help job seekers around the world find career success. With its research-backed resume templates, personalized feedback features, and innovative AI-supported tech, Novoresume currently helps its 18 million users and counting land roles at top-tier companies like Apple, Tesla, Google. Founded by job seekers and built for job seekers, Novoresume is proud to be a resume builder for every career stage. Their platform is also a trusted source for job industry updates, expert advice on LinkedIn profile optimization and other topics, and also offers a “Career Blog” to support website users in their job search.For those interested in exploring Novorésume’s vast collection of data-driven resume templates and career support resources, please visit the official website to get started for free: https://novoresume.com/resume-templates External data sources referenced in this release include:Fast Company. “Don’t Hide That Career Gap on Your Resume. Own It.” June 2025.Investopedia. “Resume Gaps Affect 62% of Workers. Here's How to Re-Enter the Workforce Confidently.” March 2026.SHRM. “College Grads’ Job‑Finding Advantage Shrinks to Historic Low.” December 2025.

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