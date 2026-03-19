UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle Engages David Kuperberg to Lead North American Expansion

Photo Credit: Dylan Kuperberg

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle today announced the appointment of David Kuperberg to its leadership team. Bringing more than two decades of experience in hospitality growth strategy and lifestyle brand expansion, Kuperberg will play a key role in advancing the company’s next phase of global development.

In his role, Kuperberg will lead the company’s development strategy and support expansion efforts across North America, working to grow UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle’s portfolio and strengthen its presence in key markets.

Kuperberg joins the team from Hyatt, where he played a key role in the continued growth of the company’s lifestyle portfolio following Hyatt’s acquisition of Dream Hotel Group in February 2023. Prior to the acquisition, he served as Chief Development Officer for Dream Hotel Group, where he led the company’s development strategy and helped expand the brand’s global footprint.

“Lifestyle hospitality continues to evolve, and successful development today requires aligning the right brand, the right partners, and the right destinations,” Kuperberg said. “UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle has a unique opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to the space, and I look forward to supporting the team as they continue building a solid pipeline of projects that support that growth.”

Earlier in his career, Kuperberg served as Senior Vice President of Development at Virgin Hotels, where he helped guide the brand’s development pipeline during its early expansion. He began his hospitality career in 2004 as Senior Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at Wyndham Hotel Group, where he oversaw the acquisition of Ramada International from Marriott, a transaction that included more than 200 hotels and resorts worldwide and helped establish the company’s international growth strategy.

Looking ahead, Kuperberg will work alongside leadership and development partners to provide strategic guidance as the company continues exploring opportunities in key markets.

“My role is ultimately about supporting the brand’s development vision and helping identify opportunities where UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle can grow in a thoughtful and strategic way,” Kuperberg added. “That means identifying markets where the brand can thrive, cultivating the right development partnerships, and providing guidance that helps strengthen the company’s long-term growth.”



About UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle

UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle (UMHL), developed in partnership with Universal Music Group, is an innovative hospitality and lifestyle company with UMusic Hotels at the heart of its portfolio. UMusic Hotels reimagine traditional hospitality by blending immersive guest experiences, live entertainment, and cultural storytelling in destinations around the world. Beyond hotels, UMHL extends into UMusic Shop, branded residences, and immersive experiences, creating a global ecosystem where music and hospitality intersect. By integrating entertainment, creativity, and community at every touchpoint, UMHL fosters meaningful connections and drives positive social and economic impact in the places it calls home.

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