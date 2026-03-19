Fussie Cat Unveils New Kitten Wet Recipes with Goat Milk

Fussie Cat Super Premium Kitten Recipe portfolio, available in pouches, purées, and cans featuring functional ingredients pumpkin and goat milk. Multiple textures available encourage gradual transition to solid foods. Tasty tuna and chicken first varieties that even the fussiest kittens will crave.

Eight real-meat-first, nutrient-dense recipes featuring goat milk and pumpkin provide a complete & balanced diet for growing kittens.

Wet food that’s both enticing and in different textures can help ease the transition and build their confidence to solid food gradually.” — Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global, Inc.

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitten season is here and cat parents prioritizing purposeful nutrition now have eight new options of kitten wet food in cans, pouches and purée sticks to treat and nourish their growing families. Introducing the new Fussie Cat® Super Premium Kitten wet food line, featuring real meat first, goat milk, and pumpkin to help deliver targeted digestive support and hydration, in three irresistible textures for even the fussiest little eaters.

Fussie Cat Kitten Wet Food Line Highlights

• A Variety of Food Formats – Engaging textures like silky mousse, shreds blended with mousse, and creamy purees encourage eager appetites.

• Real Meat First – Responsibly-sourced options of chicken, tuna, tuna & chicken, or tuna & salmon that naturally appeal to kittens’ tastes.

• Formulated Without Grains – Fiber-rich, low-glycemic formula that can support gentle digestion and balanced daily energy.

• Complete & Balanced Nutrition For Kittens – Cans and pouches include an essential blend of vitamins, minerals, taurine, and omega fatty acids to help support immunity, skin & coat health, and overall vitality.

• Formulated by PHD board-certified Companion Animal Nutritionists – science-led recipes that nourish thriving kittens’ health and longevity.

“As kittens wean and their teeth begin to emerge, wet food that’s both enticing and in different textures can help ease the transition and build their confidence to solid food gradually,” says Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global, maker of Fussie Cat. “Hand-feeding purees can also be a great way to encourage imprinting during this impactful time in their development.”

Available Spring 2026 at local retailers and online throughout North America, Fussie Cat Super Premium Kitten Wet Recipes with Goat Milk is offered in:

• Three Easy-Open Cans: Tuna with Pumpkin in Goat Milk Mousse & Shreds, Chicken with Pumpkin in Goat Milk Mousse & Shreds, Tuna & Chicken with Pumpkin in Goat Milk Mousse (2.47 oz., MSRP: $1.99)

• Three Grab-and-Go Pouches: Chicken with Pumpkin in Goat Milk Mousse, Tuna with Salmon & Pumpkin in Goat Milk Mousse, and Tuna with Salmon & Pumpkin in Goat Milk Mousse & Shreds (1.5 oz., MSRP: $1.39)

• Two Treat or Topper Purées: Chicken with Pumpkin in Goat Milk and Tuna with Salmon & Pumpkin in Goat Milk (0.25 oz., MSRP: $3.99 for 1 oz. package of four)

For more information check http://fussiecat.com, follow on Instagram and Facebook @FussieCat and TikTok @fussie.cat for enrichment tips, product news, feeding techniques, and all cuddly cat content. Kitten parents can find all new kitten items and other whisker-licking Fussie Cat products in stores or online with the Fussie Cat retail finder.

DOWNLOAD ASSETS:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/kvamix52eb8c5fkyylllg/AKyKbcXnD84xSjY3qfG_M5M?rlkey=69od9n05n43l2nzstjr6slkl3&st=gfzoxv5o&dl=0

About Fussie Cat

Co-created by cats with a meat-first, moisture-rich, and low-carb philosophy, Fussie Cat is Pets Global Inc.’s premium cat food brand world-renowned for its commitment to Physiologically Tuned™ recipes that are “so tasty, even the fussiest of cats can’t resist™!” Learn more at https://fussiecat.com/ and follow on Instagram and Facebook @FussieCat and TikTok @fussie.cat.

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