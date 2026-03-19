Absolute Capital Management’s Teberg Fund Wins Two 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

Teberg Fund is a LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 USA Winner: Best Fund in the Flexible Portfolio Funds category for 3- & 10-year periods ending Nov. 30, 2025.

We congratulate The Teberg Fund and portfolio manager Curt Teberg on this prestigious recognition.” — Brenden Gebben, CEO of Absolute Capital

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Capital Management, a leading platform provider in enabling advisors to manage clients’ 401(k), 403(b) and 457 assets, announced today that its Teberg Fund has been named a LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 USA Winner as Best Fund relative to its peers in the Flexible Portfolio Funds category over both the 3-year and 10-year periods ending November 30, 2025.

Teberg Fund was selected from among 125 Flexible Portfolio funds for the 3-year period and from among 87 Flexible Portfolio funds for the 10-year period.

"The 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards mark another volatile three-year stretch for global markets. The managers we're recognizing have guided investors through an environment where base rates have spiked, then diverged, as central banks navigated new and challenging inflationary landscapes, alongside uneven global growth, and heightened geopolitical risk," said Otto Christian Kober, Head of Lipper Research, LSEG Data & Analytics.

"Whether managers entered the market in the era of easy money or have navigated cycles for decades, the recent period made one thing plain: durable results come from a disciplined process, not prediction. We applaud the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners for delivering outperformance and the steady reassurance of consistency through changing market conditions," Kober said.

“We congratulate The Teberg Fund and portfolio manager Curt Teberg on this prestigious recognition,” said Brenden Gebben, CEO of Absolute Capital. “This strategy is a key pillar of our fund line up and Apex models as we design allocations for retirement investors.”

About Absolute Capital Management

Absolute Capital is a technology-focused firm supporting advisors in managing their clients’ held-away 401(k), 403(b) and 457 accounts before there is a break in service. Their ground-breaking Workplace Investment Navigator (WIN) platform is designed to empower advisors in managing clients' workplace retirement accounts without becoming plan advisors. With WIN, investment advisors can manage held-away client assets without the security issues of client credential utilization, while also enhancing their practice efficiency using the platform’s fully automating billing, trading and reporting. WIN's secure platform features more than 350 portfolio managers and models. For more information, visit www.abscap.com.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of The Teberg Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.abscapfunds.com or by calling 866-209-1964. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Teberg Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Absolute Capital Management and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are not affiliated.

The Flexible Portfolio Funds category includes funds that allocate their investments to both domestic and foreign securities across traditional asset classes with a focus on total return. The traditional asset classes utilized are common stocks, bonds, and money market instruments.

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