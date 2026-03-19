Private Money Funding Launches New Investor Platform and Sponsors Exclusive Golf Events Across California

Scottsdale private credit firm launches a new platform for accredited investors and partners with Golf Execs for premium executive networking statewide.

PMF is dedicated to providing stable, reliable returns through real estate-backed loans. The new platform simplifies this process and saves investors time.” — Ryan Hermansky

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scottsdale-based private credit firm unveils a new digital platform for accredited investors while partnering with Golf Execs to bring premium networking experiences to top executives across the state. Private Money Funding (PMF), a Scottsdale-based private credit firm offering accredited investors 9% fixed returns through real estate-backed debt investments, today announced the launch of its new investor platform and its sponsorship of exclusive golf networking events across California. With over $150 million in loans funded and 50 years of combined experience in commercial real estate, PMF continues to expand its reach for investors and borrowers alike.The redesigned website provides accredited investors with streamlined access to investment opportunities , a dedicated investor education portal, and invitations to exclusive webinars and thought leadership events. The platform is designed to give investors the tools and transparency they need to evaluate opportunities and stay connected to the PMF team.“We want our website to address the financing needs of borrowers, while making it easy for accredited investors to participate in our real estate debt fund,” says PMF president Ryan Hermansky. “PMF is dedicated to providing stable, reliable returns through real estate-backed loans. The new platform simplifies this process and saves investors time. We invite everyone to visit the new PMF website for more information and to explore investment opportunities.”Built on a foundation of investor trust and deep industry experience, PMF has earned a reputation for transparency, consistency, and reliable performance. Every investment is backed by real estate assets pledged to the company, and PMF’s disciplined approach to underwriting and risk management gives accredited investors the confidence to grow their portfolios with stability.PMF is proud to be one of several sponsors supporting the Next Shot Networking Invitational at the beautiful Brookside Golf Club at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on March 20th. The company is partnering alongside Golf Execs, a premier networking platform that brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders on the golf course. Together, these partners are bringing high-caliber business minds to the forefront through exclusive, experience-driven events across California.The Next Shot Networking Invitational features a Men's & Women's Scramble Tournament, premium networking opportunities, and appearances by special guests from the world of professional sports.Accredited investors interested in learning more about PMF's real estate debt fund are encouraged to visit www.privatemoneyfunding.com or contact the team directly.About Private Money FundingPrivate Money Funding (PMF) is a Scottsdale-based private credit firm specializing in real estate-backed debt investments for accredited investors. With over $150 million in loans funded and 50 years of combined experience in commercial real estate, PMF delivers 9% fixed returns through a disciplined approach to underwriting and risk management. PMF is committed to transparency, investor education, and long-term portfolio stability. NMLS #2502014.Learn more at www.privatemoneyfunding.com Media Contact: info@privatemoneyfunding.com | NMLS #2502014

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