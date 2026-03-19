2025 Outcomes Report Shows Foundation Stone Wellness Mental Health Model Driving Measurable Gains Across Key Indicators

Foundation Stone Wellness reports major gains in recovery, resilience, and symptom reduction, highlighting a new standard for measuring success in mental health

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released 2025 outcomes report from Foundation Stone Wellness , part of the Foundation Stone Family of Programs , reveals measurable improvements across multiple clinical and quality-of-life indicators, reinforcing what many leaders in behavioral health are beginning to acknowledge: sustainable recovery for individuals navigating complex mental health challenges requires more than symptom stabilization alone.Using nationally benchmarked residential treatment data, Foundation Stone Wellness's integrated model demonstrated significant gains in overall recovery metrics by Week 4 of treatment, alongside marked improvements in resilience, emotional regulation, and long-term stability.The 2025 report captures what genuine mental health progress looks like in practice. Among the key findings:A 44% increase in Global Recovery Scores by Week 4 of treatment.Pathology factors decreased by more than 41%, while resilience increased by nearly 39%.Depression scores decreased by more than 41% and anxiety levels declined by nearly 30% — key predictors of long-term recovery stability.Stress indicators dropped by approximately 36%, suggesting enhanced coping capacity.Verbal craving responses decreased by nearly 45%, reinforcing relapse-prevention readiness. Strong therapeutic alliance indicators, with rising therapist satisfaction scores throughout care."What we're seeing in the data is the result of consistent clinical engagement — not just symptom reduction, but meaningful psychological change," said Spencer Palmer, Executive Clinical Director of Foundation Stone Wellness. "When treatment prioritizes trauma resolution, nervous system regulation, and individualized care planning, outcomes become both measurable and sustainable."Foundation Stone Wellness was designed with a specific gap in mind: the space between psychiatric stabilization and genuine psychological healing. For many individuals, that gap is where recovery stalls. The program's mental health-primary model addresses it directly, weaving somatic therapies, trauma processing, psychiatric care, and individualized treatment planning into a cohesive residential experience that goes far beyond symptom management. The result is a clinical environment where the nervous system is treated with the same intentionality as the mind.According to Paige Morrison, Executive Director of Foundation Stone Wellness, environment and clinical culture are directly tied to measurable outcomes."Our goal is to create a milieu where clinical excellence and human connection exist together," Morrison said. "The data reflects what happens when clients feel safe enough to do deeper work while being supported by a collaborative clinical team."As behavioral healthcare moves toward more personalized treatment pathways, Foundation Stone leadership emphasizes the importance of matching clients with environments that reflect their clinical and emotional needs."Foundation Stone Wellness represents the evolution of behavioral healthcare — integrating traditional clinical models with somatic work, spirituality, and community," said Marsha Stone , Founder and CEO of Foundation Stone Family of Programs. "Transparency around outcomes is not just important for credibility; it's essential for the future of this field."The publication of Foundation Stone Wellness's 2025 outcomes report comes amid growing national conversations around accountability and transparency in behavioral healthcare. As payors, families, and referral partners increasingly seek measurable data, industry leaders believe outcomes reporting will define the next generation of treatment organizations.For Foundation Stone Wellness, that standard is already built into the model, where every clinical decision is grounded in data, and every data point represents a person moving closer to a life they want to live."The future of this field isn't about choosing between science and soul," Stone added. "It's about integrating both — and being willing to show the results."The full 2025 outcomes reports for Foundation Stone Wellness are available upon request. Contact Haley Sola at hsola@fsprograms.com.###For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Reagan Lamp at reagan@zilkermedia.com or 512.298.4081x711

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