Zignature Introduces Seven Freeze-Dried Entrées, Expanding Limited-Ingredient Leadership into a Fast-Growing Category

Introducing the New Zignature Freeze-Dried Line, available Spring 2026 in six single-animal and one multi-protein recipes. Zignature Freeze-Dried Entrees are complete & balanced nutrition and can be used as a meal, treat, topper, mix-in or rehydrated for added flavor. Zignature logo

Complete & balanced, real meat-first recipes bring novel proteins and simplified nutrition to freeze-dried dog food

We’re bringing clarity to the category, providing a complete & balanced feeding solution with recognizable ingredients and protein options that address real needs like sensitivities and variety.” — Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global, Inc.

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for minimally processed, protein-rich pet foods continues to accelerate, Zignature® is entering the freeze-dried category with the launch of seven new Freeze-Dried Entrées for dogs, arriving Spring 2026.

The line includes six single-animal protein recipes: Duck, Venison, Lamb, Turkey, Pork, and Kangaroo*, plus the multi-protein Zssential Recipe, each complete and balanced with high levels of animal protein and nutrient-rich organ meats. All recipes include pumpkin and fenugreek to support digestive health, while select recipes are thoughtfully paired with wholesome ingredients like apples, carrots, and kale.

Unlike many freeze-dried products currently on the market, Zignature Freeze-Dried Entrées are designed to serve as a full meal, topper, treat, mix-in, or can be rehydrated for a softer texture and enhanced aroma, making raw-inspired diets more approachable and affordable for pet parents.

“Freeze-dried foods continue to gain momentum, but can be complex to navigate,” says Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global, maker of Zignature. “With this launch, we’re bringing clarity to the category, providing a complete and balanced feeding solution with recognizable ingredients and protein options that address real feeding needs like sensitivities and variety.”

Key features include:

> Real meat first – High levels of animal protein (up to 95% meat and fish ingredients in select formulas) deliver essential amino acids to support muscle development, energy, and overall vitality.

> Complete & balanced nutrition – Formulated by PhD board-certified Companion Animal Nutritionists with pumpkin and fenugreek to support healthy digestion and overall wellness.

> Enhanced Safety & Quality – Each recipe is gently freeze-dried to remove moisture while preserving nutrients without high-heat processing, and undergoes rigorous pathogen testing to ensure a clean and safe product.

> Shelf-stable convenience – No refrigeration required and crafted without artificial preservatives for convenient ambient temperature storage.

Zignature Freeze-Dried Entrées will be available at local pet retailers and online across North America beginning Spring 2026. The new varieties will be offered in 4oz (MSRP: $11.99-$15.99), 12.5oz (MSRP: $31.99-$42.99), and 25oz (MSRP: $55.99-$79.99) easy-open resealable bags.

For more information check https://zignature.com/ and follow on Instagram @zignaturedog and Facebook and TikTok @zignaturepet.

* Kangaroo products not available in California.

DOWNLOAD ASSETS:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/m9ocgcpkw1eiicywfr3fm/APOTCFH_IWymdhVqboyclJw?rlkey=d6d62tvfukvhfx2dvfz5y1cwp&st=f4sp2bwp&dl=0

About Zignature

Zignature is Pets Global Inc.’s premium dog food brand known for its high quality, meat-first, limited-ingredient recipes. A leader in novel, single-animal protein, its exceptional variety of nutritionally complete & balanced formula lines includes Freeze-Dried, Original with Probiotics, Small Bites, Select Cuts with Super Grains, Essence Limited Ingredient Recipes, Inception, Wet Food, and Puppy varieties, as well as savory treats, ensuring that whatever your canine companion’s needs are, “We Have the Solution.” Learn more about Zignature at https://zignature.com/ and follow on Instagram @zignaturedog and Facebook and TikTok @zignaturepet.

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