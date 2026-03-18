Chayla Pica Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chayla Pica, tattoo artist and founder of Soulful Tattoo Studios, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how purpose, creativity, and community have shaped her approach to leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Pica explores how art and mentorship can drive healing and transformation, and breaks down how building a supportive creative community can amplify impact and nurture growth.Chayla Pica’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/chayla-pica

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