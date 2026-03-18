Zydoc Showcases HIPAA-Compliant AI Documentation Solutions for Neuro-Ophthalmology at NANOS 2026 in Boston

Capture more revenue from every encounter. ZyDoc helps increase practice efficiency by up to 61%.

As data security concerns rise, Zydoc highlights secure U.S.-based documentation solutions for neuro-ophthalmologists.

Neuro-ophthalmologists face complex cases and growing documentation demands. ZyDoc helps them capture more revenue, reduce burden, and keep patient data secure without relying on offshore services.” — James Maisel, MD, Founder & CEO of ZyDoc

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZyDoc , a leader in AI-powered clinical documentation solutions, announced its participation in the 2026 North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society ( NANOS ) Annual Meeting, taking place March 20–24 in Boston.At the premier gathering for neuro-ophthalmology professionals, ZyDoc will showcase its AI-driven documentation platform designed to help physicians reduce administrative burden while maintaining strict HIPAA compliance without offshoring U.S. patient data, a growing risk and concern for practices.The meeting comes at a time when neuro-ophthalmology practices are increasingly evaluating the risks of offshore documentation workflows, particularly around patient privacy and evolving regulatory requirements.“Neuro-ophthalmologists are managing complex cases while facing growing documentation demands,” said James Maisel, Founder & CEO at ZyDoc. “Our platform enables physicians to generate structured clinical documentation without relying on offshore services, helping practices maintain control over sensitive patient data while significantly lifting revenue per case.”ZyDoc’s platform uses AI-powered technology to capture physician-patient interactions and automatically generate structured notes tailored to neuro-ophthalmology workflows which can increase efficiency by up to 61% according to a Columbia University study.Key benefits include:-Reduced documentation time-Structured neuro-ophthalmic exam notes-Improved coding accuracy and revenue capture-HIPAA-compliant, secure data handlingAttendees can visit ZyDoc at conference and meet with their CEO, James Maisel personally to learn how AI-powered documentation can improve efficiency while supporting compliant, high-quality care.ZyDoc is also offering a 30-day free trial for practices interested in evaluating the platform.The NANOS Annual Meeting brings together leading clinicians, researchers, and specialists from across ophthalmology and neurology to share advances and best practices in the field.About ZydocZyDoc provides AI-powered clinical documentation solutions that revenue optimized, helping physicians reduce administrative burden, improve documentation quality, and maintain regulatory compliance. The platform supports structured clinical documentation across multiple specialties while prioritizing security and HIPAA-compliant data handling.

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