The Chicago Hotel Collection Launches New Loyalty Programs for Planners and Travelers

The Chicago Hotel Collection introduces Planner Rewards and Guest Loyalty to drive direct bookings, reward repeat business, and elevate the guest experience

We are incredibly focused on creating meaningful, revenue-driving relationships with both our group partners and our individual guests,” — Brandon Falor, Vice President of Asset Management

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago Hotel Collection (CHC), a portfolio of boutique hotels in downtown Chicago, today announced the launch of two new loyalty initiatives designed to reward both group meeting and event planners as well as individual travelers, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional value, personalized experiences, and long-term guest relationships.

The new programs—CHC Planner Rewards and CHC Guest Loyalty—are part of a broader strategic initiative to drive repeat business, increase direct bookings, and further differentiate The Chicago Hotel Collection within the highly competitive Chicago hospitality market.

CHC Planner Rewards: Designed for Meeting & Event Professionals

The CHC Planner Rewards Program is tailored specifically for corporate meeting planners, event organizers, wedding coordinators, and social hosts booking events across CHC’s portfolio, including the Ambassador Hotel, Magnificent Mile, River North, and Wrigleyville properties.

Key benefits include:

- Points or cash-back incentives based on total event spend

- Tiered rewards structure offering increasing benefits for repeat bookings

- Complimentary upgrades and VIP amenities for planners and key attendees

- Exclusive access to premium event spaces, including the historic Ambassador Room and rooftop venues

- Flexible redemption options, including future event credits, complimentary stays, and curated experiences

This program is designed to position CHC as a preferred partner for planners seeking both value and elevated experiences in Chicago.

CHC Guest Loyalty: A New Standard for Individual Travelers

In parallel, The Chicago Hotel Collection is introducing CHC Guest Loyalty, a program designed for individual travelers booking directly through CHC channels.

Members will receive:

- Exclusive member-only rates and offers

- Complimentary enhanced guest benefits packages, including breakfast, cocktails, and added amenities

- Priority early check-in and late check-out

- Room upgrades based on availability

- Access to curated local experiences and partner offers

The program is structured to reward direct engagement while enhancing the overall guest journey—from booking through post-stay engagement.

Executive Commentary

“We are incredibly focused on creating meaningful, revenue-driving relationships with both our group partners and our individual guests,” said Brandon Falor, Vice President of Asset Management at Chicago Hotel Collection. “These new loyalty programs are not just about rewards—they’re about recognition, personalization, and delivering tangible value at every touchpoint. Whether you’re planning a large-scale event or staying with us for a weekend getaway, we want every interaction with Chicago Hotel Collection to feel elevated, seamless, and worth returning for.”

Strategic Impact

The launch of these programs aligns with CHC’s broader strategy to increase direct booking penetration, strengthen group and event sales pipelines, enhance guest lifetime value, and build a differentiated boutique hospitality brand rooted in experience-driven offerings.

With a growing calendar of events, curated programming, and premium guest benefits, Chicago Hotel Collection continues to redefine the traditional hotel model in Chicago.

About The Chicago Hotel Collection

The Chicago Hotel Collection is a portfolio of boutique hotels located throughout downtown Chicago, including properties in the Magnificent Mile, River North, Gold Coast, and Wrigleyville neighborhoods. Known for its distinctive guest benefit programs, experiential offerings, and prime locations, CHC delivers a modern hospitality experience tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

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