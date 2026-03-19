Acumain and Actaware Announce Enterprise Risk Data Integration for the Atlantis Investment Platform

Atlantis expands its ecosystem to power large-scale personalized portfolio management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acumain today announced the integration of enterprise and non-financial risk datasets from Actaware into the Atlantis investment platform, expanding the platform’s ecosystem of institutional data providers to power large-scale personalized portfolio management.The integration enables asset managers and family offices to incorporate enterprise risk signals directly into portfolio construction and oversight — across large populations of differentiated mandates. Clients with direct commercial agreements with Actaware can activate the datasets within Atlantis and apply them systematically within their portfolio workflows.As asset management shifts toward customized mandates and separately managed accounts, platforms must do more than store data. They must apply varied risk preferences consistently across large populations of portfolios — without increasing operational complexity.With the addition of Actaware's datasets, Atlantis enables firms to:Apply enterprise risk signals systematically across high portfolio countsManage differentiated mandates within unified workflowsIntegrate third-party datasets within secure, multi-client platform environmentsScale personalization without proportional increases in operational costLudovic Breger, Head of Data & Research Platform at Acumain commented:“Personalization at scale requires disciplined systems. Enterprise risk data must be applied systematically across portfolios, not manually portfolio by portfolio.”Atul Rawat, CTO of Acumain added:“Atlantis was built to activate new datasets quickly and securely. This integration allows managers to scale without compromising governance or performance.”Michal Majerczak, CEO of Actaware, said:“Atlantis is an investment platform built to handle complex mandates at scale while remaining intuitive for portfolio managers. We’re pleased to collaborate with Acumain to bring enterprise risk data into the platform.”The partnership reflects Atlantis’ design as a platform built for modern asset management — where large volumes of personalized portfolios are managed through structured data, systematic workflows, and scalable architecture.About AcumainAcumain develops AI-powered investment infrastructure for modern portfolio management. The Atlantis platform enables asset managers and wealth platforms to construct, monitor, and operate large populations of portfolios through event-driven insights and systematic workflows.About ActawareActaware provides structured enterprise and non-financial risk datasets that extend the analytical perspective available to professional investors and asset managers operating complex portfolios globally.

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