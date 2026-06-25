NFEC Establishes a Maine Affiliate, the Maine Financial Educators Council
The MEFEC's launch brings critical financial education models to Maine. We are resolute in equipping Mainers with the strategic knowledge required to build lasting economic prosperity”PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) has announced the launch of the Maine Financial Educators Council℠ (MEFEC), its official state chapter serving Maine. The organization will work to expand economic empowerment initiatives while promoting long-term improvements in financial well-being throughout the state.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The MEFEC’s objectives are organized around three core goals: 1) providing Mainers with greater access to quality financial education resources through sustainable models; 2) increasing awareness and support for financial education as a key element of economic empowerment; and 3) building collaborative relationships that help deliver and sustain financial education programs at the community level.
An experienced Advisory Board has been assembled to offer strategic guidance and professional expertise. These members play an important role in helping the council achieve its mission of broad social impact. Current Maine Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Ben Liff, BA, MFA, Founding Member of the Maine Financial Educators Council – Liff has 20 years of experience in university and secondary school education, starting with teaching English to students of all ages in Wuhan, China. He brings an international perspective to the MEFEC board, viewing financial wellness through an educational lens. He taught literature and composition at George Mason; was English Studies director at Gould Academy; program developer for the CIEE; and instructional designer for the Roux Institute at Northeastern. His current business, Tributaries Educational Consulting, was established in 2025 as a vehicle to help parents feel knowledgeable and prepared when making decisions that affect their children’s futures. Benjamin is an associate member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA) and a certified counselor through the National College Attainment Network.
He is supported by regional board members including:
Daniel Bley, MBA, retired Connecticut banking executive, Senior Advisor to the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA) and Klaros Group, teaches financial wellness at King School and volunteers on the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement of New York.
Kristina Ickes, MBA, BA, and CFEI®, a government and finance executive in New Hampshire with over two decades of experience in community financial education, is a keynote speaker and panelist on financial literacy and planning.
Sarah Morrissey, M.Ed., is currently pursuing a doctorate in Education. She is a lead educator and systems strategist with 20+ years of experience in education, organization, and leadership. Morrissey works to help Massachusetts communities improve financial confidence, decision-making, and resilience.
Working together, the board and regional members will support initiatives that strengthen financial education standards, expand local programming, and inspire meaningful change across Maine communities.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb stated, “We’re thrilled to establish our Maine affiliate organization. Launching this chapter allows us to expand our reach and bring economic empowerment initiatives to more individuals and organizations throughout the state.” He added, “We appreciate our advisory board, patrons, and partners for helping build programs that improve financial wellness for Mainers.”
The Maine Financial Educators Council represents one branch of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally known Certified B Corporation and IACET-Accredited financial education provider. NFEC provides a full range of training, educational, and implementation benchmarks that enable community organizations and educators to deliver effective, appreciable financial education programs.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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