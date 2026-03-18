Qalitex Laboratories Expands Laboratory Testing for Beauty and Personal Care Products

ISO 17025-accredited California lab offers stability, preservative, heavy metal, and Amazon beauty compliance testing for cosmetic brands.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories, an ISO 17025-accredited third-party testing laboratory with a dedicated cosmetic testing practice serving beauty and personal care brands across North America, today outlined the safety testing requirements brands must address under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) and EU Regulation 1223/2009, and explained how ISO 17025-accredited documentation supports compliance with both regulatory frameworks.The Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA), signed into law on December 29, 2022, represents the most significant expansion of FDA authority over cosmetic products since the 1938 Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Key provisions include mandatory facility registration, product listing, safety substantiation requirements, serious adverse event reporting, and FDA authority to order recalls of unsafe products. Effective in 2024, safety substantiation requires brands to maintain testing documentation from qualified laboratories.EU Regulation 1223/2009 establishes a comprehensive framework for cosmetics sold in the European Union, requiring a Cosmetic Product Safety Report (CPSR) for every product. The CPSR must include safety assessment data covering physical and chemical characteristics, microbiological quality, stability, and the toxicological profile of ingredients. ISO 17025-accredited testing documentation is a critical component of the CPSR.“Brands best positioned for MoCRA compliance are those with robust safety testing programs already in place,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex Laboratories. “For brands that relied on minimal testing before 2024, MoCRA now requires detailed documentation. The testing itself — microbiology, stability, preservative efficacy, and heavy metals — is straightforward, and ISO 17025-accredited labs provide documentation that satisfies both FDA and EU requirements.”Qalitex Laboratories’ cosmetic testing services include:Microbiology Testing (USP <61> & <62>) – ensures the microbiological quality of finished products.Preservative Efficacy Testing (USP <51> & ISO 11930) – validates the preservative system to prevent microbial contamination.Stability Testing – includes real-time and accelerated studies under ICH-qualified, continuously monitored chambers.Heavy Metal Screening (ICP-MS) – critical for color cosmetics, lip products, and eye products; ensures compliance with FDA and EU limits on lead, arsenic, mercury, and cadmium.“We tailor testing programs to each product category,” added Abochama. “A color cosmetic has different requirements than a moisturizer or shampoo. MoCRA doesn’t mandate a single testing protocol — it requires safety substantiation appropriate to the product. We guide brands to create testing programs that provide compliant, ISO 17025-accredited documentation.”Resources:Full cosmetic testing details: https://qalitex.com/services/cosmetic-testing/ About Qalitex Laboratories:Qalitex Laboratories is an ISO 17025-accredited third-party analytical testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California. The laboratory provides COA testing, heavy metal analysis by ICP-MS, microbiology testing per USP <61> and <62>, preservative efficacy testing, stability studies under ICH guidelines, and regulatory compliance support for dietary supplement brands, cosmetic companies, and consumer goods manufacturers. Turnaround times start at 48 hours for standard panels, and testing programs comply with 21 CFR Part 111, California Proposition 65, Amazon supplement compliance, and Health Canada NHP Directorate standards.

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