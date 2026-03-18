Public Health Action Network Is Accepting Proposals for Projects That Reduce Transmission of Airborne Pathogens
PHAN welcomes proposals from individuals, researchers, engineers, public health practitioners, and innovators committed to advancing high impact projectsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Health Action Network (PHAN) is honored to announce that it is accepting requests for proposals (RFP) for a new grant program to fund projects that will have a measurable impact in reducing indoor transmission of airborne pathogens. By supporting practical interventions, PHAN aims to empower communities to reduce airborne transmission and build healthier shared spaces.
PHAN welcomes proposals from individuals, researchers, engineers, public health practitioners, and innovators committed to advancing high impact projects that aim to lower viral aerosols. Proposals can be submitted on our website at https://publichealthactionnetwork.org/phan-2026-request-for-proposal/. Proposal submissions are due by March 31, 2026.
Clean indoor air is a human right and PHAN exists to protect it. Our mission is to unite and amplify diverse global public health initiatives, fostering collaboration to break down silos and create a global movement dedicated to safeguarding health and improving indoor air quality. Respiratory pathogens such as COVID-19, influenza, RSV, measles, tuberculosis, and other airborne threats continue to expose structural weaknesses in indoor air infrastructure across schools, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and congregate environments. This program reflects PHAN’s commitment to helping communities translate science into action by supporting deployable tools that meaningfully reduce airborne transmission risk. We invite individuals, teams, and organizations working on practical solutions to submit proposals and help advance the next generation of airborne disease prevention tools.
This Request for Proposal seeks implementable, scalable interventions that directly reduce the concentration of infectious aerosols within the built environment. We are focused on solutions that move beyond guidance and recommendations, and instead create operational change with documented outcomes. The proposal should include a clearly defined baseline condition, specific intervention mechanism, quantitative Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), deployment readiness, documented reduction in transmission risk, and a realistic pathway to scale. If you are developing a solution capable of reducing airborne transmission in real world settings, we encourage you to submit a proposal for consideration.
All selected projects must deliver a deployable prototype or implementation in 2026 and demonstrate measurable impact in 2027. For purposes of this RFP, 'prototype' refers broadly to a functional, deployable implementation appropriate to the proposed solution.
Some areas of interest and example projects include:
- detection and screening systems, like breath-based multi-pathogen detection systems, high-throughput institutional screening platforms, ambient air pathogen detection systems, and integrated detection paired with mitigation workflows
- ventilation and air quality standards, like continuous HVAC compliance verification systems, air change validation and audit tools, performance-triggered corrective monitoring systems, and portfolio-wide ventilation implementation frameworks
- indoor air infrastructure deployment, like scalable ventilation retrofits, portable filtration or air disinfection systems, sensor-driven optimization platforms, and multi-building deployment models with before-and-after validation
“Clean air isn’t just one more public health measure, it’s a basic part of everything we’re trying to achieve at PHAN,” said PHAN CEO Tarz Ludwigsen. “We’re launching this RFP because we want to encourage innovation in clean air technologies and standards that can make a real difference for public health.” Through this initiative, PHAN aims to help communities put effective solutions into practice, not just talk about what’s needed. We want to make sure the tools to reduce transmission are available in the places where people gather, learn, and work. We’re eager to review proposals from organizations and teams committed to creating safer indoor environments through practical, measurable solutions."
About Public Health Action Network:
Founded in late 2024, PHAN is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to uniting and amplifying diverse global public health initiatives. We believe clean air is a basic right and a public health essential. By uniting siloed resources, translating verified research into actionable insights, and developing open-source user-centered tools, we empower individuals and communities with the information they need, whether it’s understanding disease risks, finding clean-air-conscious businesses, or accessing Long COVID care. By advancing evidence-based strategies, sharing reliable information, advocating for high-quality filtration systems, promoting mask usage, and developing open-source, accessible tools and resources at global and community levels, we strive to reduce the impact of airborne pollutants and infectious disease, and to empower communities to tackle the long-term harms of COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens. We are building new solutions, enhancing existing ones, and driving collaboration and meaningful action toward a healthier, more resilient future.
If you are taking precautions to avoid getting respiratory infections, you are not alone. We host regular online events and are releasing a podcast focused on airborne pathogens and mitigations. You can connect with us through social media or stay up to date by signing up for our newsletters at https://phan.global/contact.
Tarz Ludwigsen
Public Health Action Network Inc
+1 917-512-5435
press@publichealthactionnetwork.org
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