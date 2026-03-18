Public Health Action Network Is Accepting Proposals for Projects That Reduce Transmission of Airborne Pathogens

About

Clean air is a human right and PHAN exists to protect it. Our mission is to unite and amplify diverse global public health initiatives, fostering collaboration to break down silos and create a global movement dedicated to safeguarding health and improving air quality. We address the critical challenges of COVID-19 prevention and the far-reaching effects of Long COVID on individuals and society. By advancing evidence-based strategies, advocating for HEPA and MERV filtration systems, promoting mask usage, and developing accessible tools and resources at global and community levels, we strive to reduce the impact of airborne pollutants and infectious diseases. Through education, advocacy, and the dissemination of reliable information, we empower communities to tackle the long-term harms of COVID-19. Harnessing emerging technologies and innovative methods, we build new solutions and enhance existing ones, driving collaboration and meaningful action toward a healthier, more resilient future.

PHAN