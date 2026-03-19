96% of Women Still Undergo Fibroid Surgery Despite Availability of Non-Surgical Alternatives, New Reports Show

USA Fibroid Centers marks one year of landmark research confirming outpatient UFE improves quality of life for 86% of patients

The data is clear: women are being steered toward hysterectomies when UFE, a minimally invasive, uterus-preserving option exists.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers is calling for a national shift in how uterine fibroids are managed, following the first anniversary of its landmark study (1) on outpatient Uterine Artery Embolization (UAE). Despite clinical evidence proving that non-surgical Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) is faster, safer, and more cost-effective than surgery, a recent report in JAMA Network Open (2) reveals that UFE still accounts for only 3.5% of fibroid treatments nationwide.

"The data is clear: women are being steered toward hysterectomies when UFE, a minimally invasive, uterus-preserving option exists," said Dr. Yan Katsnelson, CEO and Founder of USA Fibroid Centers. "While our own research conducted with our parent company, USA Clinics Group, shows an 86% improvement in patient quality of life after UFE, the national 'underutilization' remains a significant barrier to women's health equity."

The JAMA Network Open study, which analyzed over 271,000 patient encounters, highlights a staggering disparity in who receives modern fibroid care. Researchers found that hysterectomies and myomectomies still represent over 96% of fibroid-related procedures. Furthermore, geography plays a decisive role in patient outcomes, with individuals in urban hospitals 7.13 times more likely to have access to UFE than those in rural areas.

In response to these disparities, USA Fibroid Centers continues to expand its outpatient reach to ensure that a patient’s location or insurance type does not dictate their fibroid care. Internal data from the organization’s own 1,285-patient study confirms that 40% of those successfully treated with UAE were Medicaid recipients. This demonstrates that specialized outpatient centers excel at closing the care gap for underserved populations who might otherwise lack uterus-preserving options.

UFE is a shorter non-surgical alternative to hysterectomy that requires no general anesthesia and offers a significantly faster recovery time compared to traditional surgery. Research confirms that it is an effective, minimally invasive therapy that can be delivered safely in outpatient settings, which changes the standard of care by making it more accessible and less disruptive to a patient's daily life.

USA Fibroid Centers is preparing for its annual observance of National Fibroid Awareness Month this July, as part of its mission to further public education and advocacy. Traditionally, the organization offers free fibroid screenings in July at its locations nationwide to encourage early detection and provide women with the information needed to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. More details regarding the 2026 screening schedule will be available in the coming months.

USA Fibroid Centers is the nation's leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment. Dedicated to patient education and health equity, the organization provides Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) in a comfortable outpatient setting across the United States. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 888-986-6103 or visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to providing non-surgical, personalized treatment for fibroids using Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). The organization is committed to raising awareness, improving access to care, and empowering women with knowledge about fibroid treatment options. Learn more at www.usafibroidcenters.com.

1. Geschwind, J.F., Afsari, B., Nezami, Nezami, N., White, J. Shor, Katsnelson, Y., "Quality of Life Assessment After Uterine Arter Embolization in Patients with Fibroids Treated in an Ambulatory Setting," Diagnostics (2025). Available at: https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/15/6/739

2. Elhakim, T.S. "Disparities in Utilization of Uterine Fibroid Embolization," JAMA Network Open (2025). Available at: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2839008

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