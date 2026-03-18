Dr. Natasha Williams Delivers Transformative Black History Month Address at Vermont State University

Dr. Natasha Williams, C. Psych

International psychologist Dr. Natasha Williams shares insights on self-care, leadership, and sustainable success during Black History Month event.

True success is not just about performance, it is about sustainability and the ability to lead without losing yourself” — Dr. Natasha Williams

CASTLETON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In early February, Vermont State University at Castleton hosted a powerful Black History Month event centered on leadership, personal growth, and sustainable success, featuring internationally recognized psychologist Dr. Natasha Williams, C. Psych.Dr. Williams, a Registered Psychologist with the College of Psychologists of Ontario, delivered a compelling address focused on Radical Self-Care and the role of emotional well-being in high-performance environments. Known globally for her work in culturally responsive mental health practices, Dr. Williams brought both clinical expertise and practical insight to students navigating academic, personal, and professional pressures.The event highlighted the importance of integrating emotional wellness into leadership development, offering students a framework for achieving success without burnout.Drawing from her extensive clinical background and international speaking experience, Dr. Williams emphasized that resilience alone is not enough to sustain long-term success. She encouraged attendees to rethink how they approach achievement, boundaries, and self-worth.Dr. Williams shared that many high-performing individuals are conditioned to prioritize output over well-being, often at the expense of their long-term capacity. Her message reframed self-care as a strategic tool rather than a luxury, positioning it as essential to maintaining clarity, focus, and consistency.Through real-world examples and evidence-informed practices, she outlined how students can begin to build healthier patterns that support both personal and professional growth.Dr. Williams is the founder of an anti-oppressive private practice through Allied Psychological Services, where she provides assessment, psychotherapy, corporate consultation, research, and training to diverse populations. She also serves as an adjunct professor in a doctoral psychology program and has trained professionals across multiple countries in adapting therapeutic approaches for diverse communities.Her work has been featured in major media outlets including CTV News, CBC, Reader’s Digest, The Globe and Mail, and The National Post, establishing her as a trusted voice in mental health and leadership development.At Vermont State University, her message resonated strongly with students seeking to balance ambition with sustainability.The event also featured Madam Nselaa Ward , Juris Doctor, an internationally recognized Business Architect who spoke on ethical leadership, professional design, and building sustainable systems for long-term success. Together, the speakers provided a well-rounded experience, addressing both internal wellness and external strategy.Events like this continue to highlight the growing demand for speakers who can deliver both meaningful impact and practical frameworks on campus. Platforms such as SpeakFest 2026 are expanding opportunities for speakers like Dr. Williams and Madam Ward to secure tour placements and institutional engagements across the country, connecting campuses with high-impact voices in leadership, wellness, and professional development.Students left the event with actionable tools, including how to set boundaries, manage pressure, and redefine success in a way that supports long-term growth.As conversations around performance, mental health, and leadership continue to evolve, Dr. Williams’ message reinforces a critical shift: success is not only about how much individuals can achieve, but how well they can sustain it.

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