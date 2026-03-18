Virginia Department of Corrections Announces Nationwide Search for Agency’s Next Depu...

Agency News

Agency News March 18, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Joseph W. Walters today announced that the agency has launched a nationwide search for an accomplished and principled executive leader to serve as the agency’s next Deputy Director for Institutions.

The Deputy Director for Institutions position offers a rare opportunity to help shape the future of corrections within one of the nation’s most respected correctional systems. The VADOC is responsible for the custody and care of incarcerated individuals across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The VADOC Deputy Director for Institutions serves as a member of the Director’s senior leadership team and reports to the Chief Deputy Director. The successful candidate will provide executive leadership for 38 correctional facilities and thousands of correctional professionals. This role is responsible for ensuring safe, secure, and professionally operated institutions while advancing modern correctional practices that strengthen public safety, accountability, and positive rehabilitative outcomes.

The VADOC is entering a new era focused on professionalism, ethical leadership, operational excellence, and support for the employees who carry out the Department’s public safety mission every day. The successful candidate will be a strategic and disciplined leader capable of guiding complex institutional operations while strengthening a culture of integrity, accountability, and professionalism throughout the organization.

This is an opportunity for an experienced correctional executive to impact public safety, organizational culture, and the future of correctional leadership in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Joining the Virginia Department of Corrections more than 10 years ago is one of the best professional decisions of my career, and I encourage anyone interested in this exciting position to take the same step and consider joining our agency,” said Director Walters. “Virginia has a strong tradition as a forward-thinking leader in corrections that truly makes this a special opportunity. With its natural beauty, history, culture, and approximately 9 million incredible people, Virginia provides a wonderful setting for meaningful public service.”

The Deputy Director for Institutions position may be eligible for moving and relocation expenses, subject to all Commonwealth accounting and procurement requirements.

The position application deadline is Friday, April 17. To learn more about the position (including organizational scope and key responsibilities) and to apply, please visit the Virginia Department of Corrections section of the official Virginia Jobs website.