Algo Reaffirms Strategic Commitment to NetSuite Community with Significant Investment in Native Intuiflow Solution

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Intuiflow for NetSuite gives NetSuite planners the confidence to build better, more resilient plans, without ever leaving the system and with a more dependable way to turn insight into action.” — Wayne Sim, CEO

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Algo, the global leader in unified supply chain planning and execution, today announced a significant expansion of its commitment to the NetSuite ecosystem through increased investment in Intuiflow for NetSuite . This certified, native application represents the first major product milestone since Algo’s acquisition of Demand Driven Technologies and brings the world’s most trusted demand-driven planning technology directly into the NetSuite ERP. By anchoring this advanced technology within the popular ERP, Algo is empowering NetSuite users with a future-proof 'system of action' designed for modern, volatile markets.Intuiflow for NetSuite eliminates the MRP bottlenecks of disconnected spreadsheet silos, transforming the ERP environment into a responsive engine that paces operations to actual customer consumption."Despite decades of technology advancements, supply chain leaders continue to use archaic planning methods that lead to chronic shortages and bottle necks," said Wayne Sim, CEO of Algo. "Intuiflow for NetSuite will give NetSuite planners the confidence to build better, more resilient plans, without ever leaving the system."Breaking the "MRP Bottleneck" Standard MRP often relies on stale data and manual safety stock parameters, forcing planners into a cycle of reactive firefighting. Intuiflow for NetSuite provides a visual, demand-driven workbench that standardizes planning logic directly within the ERP.Key features include:- Minimizing MRP Lag: An optimized engine that handles heavy computational math outside the core repository to provide near-instant refreshes and real-time data.- Eliminating "BOM Blindness": An Indented BOM View that highlights nested shortages deep in the assembly, ensuring a missing low-value part never stalls a high-value shipment.- Smart Buffers: Replenishment signals that recalibrate daily based on actual market demand, right-sizing inventory to free up trapped working capital.- Executive Storyboards: No-code reporting that transforms transaction-level data into instant root-cause analysis and multi-subsidiary visibility."Intuiflow for NetSuite was built to help companies anchor their operations to what customers actually consume," said Erik Bush, EVP Intuiflow Operations at Algo. "By uniting this consumption-based planning with Algo’s demand intelligence, we are giving NetSuite users a clearer view of the future and a more dependable way to turn that insight into action."The NetSuite Edition is built 100% natively on the SuiteCloud platform, allowing for rapid implementation (weeks, not months) and ensuring a single source of truth across all locations and currencies."The future belongs to adaptive supply chains," said Wayne Sim, CEO of Algo. "With this launch, we are providing a connected planning and execution system that links demand to production based on what customers truly need, with AI guiding decisions where they matter most."About AlgoAlgo is a provider of AI-powered supply chain planning software. Trusted by hundreds of organizations across the globe, Algo solutions help manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers anticipate demand, optimize inventory, and align planning and execution with real operational conditions, with modern tools that accelerate decision-making and improve performance across the value chain. For more information, visit Algo.com.

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