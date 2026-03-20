Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort Introduces Beach Tiki Rentals for Hotel Guests on Anna Maria Island

Tiki on Silver Surf's Private Beach

Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort is excited to announce a new beachside amenity designed to enhance the guest experience: private tiki rentals on the beach.

Our goal is always to enhance the guest experience” — Julie Murrell

BRADENTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort is excited to announce a new beachside amenity designed to enhance the guest experience: private tiki rentals on the beach. Guests staying at Silver Surf can now rent their own shaded tiki hut, creating the perfect space to relax and enjoy the stunning Gulf views of Anna Maria Island.The newly added tikis provide a comfortable retreat from the Florida sun while still allowing guests to enjoy a full day on the beach. Each tiki rental is thoughtfully equipped with amenities designed for comfort and convenience, including a cooler filled with ice and six complimentary bottles of water, chaise lounges for relaxing, and a table with seating for four—perfect for enjoying snacks, drinks, or simply taking in the beautiful surroundings.“Our goal is always to enhance the guest experience,” said Julie Murrell, the General Manager of Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort. “The addition of beach tikis gives our guests a convenient and comfortable way to enjoy the shoreline while having a shaded place to relax throughout the day.”Tiki rentals are available exclusively for guests staying at the resort and offer an added level of comfort and convenience for beachgoers. Combined with the resort’s private beach access, complimentary beach chairs, and relaxed island atmosphere, the tikis create an even more enjoyable beachfront experience.Located on the beautiful shores of Anna Maria Island, Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort is known for its welcoming hospitality and laid-back coastal charm. The addition of tiki rentals further enhances the resort’s commitment to providing memorable beach vacations for visitors from around the country.Guests interested in reserving a beach tiki during their stay are encouraged to contact the resort in advance, as availability may be limited during peak travel seasons.For more information, please visit: www.silverresorts.com/silver-surf-gulf-beach-resort on Anna Maria Island. You can also follow them on social media for updates and specials.About Silver Surf Gulf Beach ResortSilver Surf Gulf Beach Resort is a beachfront resort located on the tranquil shores of Anna Maria Island, offering comfortable accommodations, private beach access, complimentary beach amenities, and a relaxed island atmosphere that makes it a favorite destination for couples, families, and beach lovers alike

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