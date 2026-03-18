Economy Paving Wins the 2026 Consumer Choice Award

Economy Paving: Consumer Choise Award 2026 Southern Alberta Road roller paving asphalt in Calgary Commercial asphalt road paving in Calgary by Economy Paving

Award-winning Calgary paving company with 11 years of Consumer Choice Awards. Economy Paving offers roadway & commercial paving across Southern Alberta.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 11 Years of Excellence in Paving

Honoured with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award for trust, loyalty, and quality service. This is the 11th year in a row that Economy Paving has received the seal of excellence as a reputable, top-performing business in their local community. They have been a trusted paving company providing commercial paving in Calgary and the surrounding areas, as well as large-scale roadway construction, parking lots, and driveway paving services.

Comprehensive Paving Services

For over 70 years, Economy Paving has been a pillar of the community, supporting infrastructure and construction across Southern Alberta. Their commitment to quality has been reflected in the quality of their workmanship, for asphalt repair, maintenance and new asphalt, withstanding the harshest conditions of Alberta’s climate. Economy Paving is locally owned and committed to strengthening Calgary’s infrastructure by delivering safe, durable roads, parking lot paving, and sealing and crack repairs for municipal and commercial clients.

Proactive Paving Solutions

The company's superior craftsmanship, built on decades of expertise, strengthens Calgary's infrastructure using premium-grade materials and precision paving machinery. Their advanced compaction and layering techniques ensure their paving services hold up to Alberta's fluctuating temperatures, preventing early structural damage. To extend the longevity of asphalt, you can find a full suite of Calgary paving maintenance services to maintain the structural integrity of roadways, driveways, and parking lots. Economy paving helps make the city safer by addressing safety hazards through pothole repairs. Their preventive maintenance services, such as asphalt crack filling and seal coating, help prevent significant foundation damage from water infiltration.

Trusted By Calgary's Top Institutions for Commercial and Municipal Projects

Clients avoided high costs by replacing the asphalt early, overall maximizing the lifespan of their investment with the services from Economy Paving. Transparent communication, ensuring clients are informed at every step of the paving process, and exceptional service have set Economy Paving apart in the industry. Economy Paving has been the primary choice of high-profile clients for their strict municipal standards, including the City of Calgary, Rocky View County, and the Calgary Police Service.

About Economy Paving

Over the past 70 years, they have delivered high-quality workmanship, raised industry standards and developed strong, honest relationships with their clients. As a local family-owned and operated paving company, Economy Paving has contributed to Calgary's prosperity, creating jobs with long-term career paths through employee training and skill development for skilled labour, equipment operators, and project managers. By investing in advanced equipment, workforce training, and strategic partnerships to secure premium materials, they continue to make an impact in Southern Alberta communities. Watch their work in action.

Transparent Business Practices

The integrity with which Economy Paving conducts its business has set it apart from its respective competitors in the industry. They ensure accountability and clear communication throughout the project by having a single point of contact. The client-focused approach and transparent communication are why clients have trusted them year after year for repeat business. Their decades of expertise have contributed to a deep understanding of Alberta's soil and climate conditions. Their knowledge of strict municipal regulations has made them an invaluable partner in infrastructure planning. Economy Paving's industry credentials, strong portfolio, and commitment to excellence are why they have won the consumer choice awards for 11 years running.

Supporting Calgary's Growth

As Canada's fastest-growing city, Calgary's infrastructure must be properly planned, built, and maintained to meet its rising demands. Economy Paving works alongside developers and municipal planners to align with the longterm growth objectives. Economy Paving has become a versatile partner for upgrading and rehabilitating aging infrastructure, with its ability to extend the life of the pavement through cost-effective resurfacing, new subdivision roadways, commercial parking lots, and structural repair solutions. Economy Paving’s high-performing paving solutions have contributed to Calgary being one of Canada's most desirable cities to live in.

Sustainable Practices

Economy Paving has taken careful consideration of its environmental responsibility in today's infrastructure. Across their full range of services, they have integrated sustainable practices into removal and resurfacing, recycling reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) to enhance material circularity, and ensuring maximum performance through advanced technology for intelligent compaction.

Responsible Resource Management

Economy Paving uses premium materials designed for long-lasting performance to minimize the need for frequent replacements and extensive repairs. This results in less disruption to traffic and business activities, decreased consumption of raw materials, and overall higher value for residential, commercial or municipal clients in Calgary and Southern Alberta. They further reduce their environmental impact by reducing equipment idle time and optimizing crew scheduling, while minimizing fuel consumption. Economy Paving considers the larger environmental impact of its construction work in its sustainable practices. Clients value Economy Paving’s sustainable efforts, efficient turnaround and high-quality work.

Award-Winning Paving: Protect Your Investment Today

Partner with an award-winning team for your next paving project. Economy Paving offers transparent evaluations. Request a detailed quote for the safest, cost-effective paving solutions.

Company Information

Address: 7419 40 St NE, Calgary, AB T3J 4E6

Hours: Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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