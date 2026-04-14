Mitch-Stuart Unveils Exciting New Destinations in Its 2026 Travel Catalogue

Mitch-Stuart provides travel experiences for nonprofit fundraising. Mitch-Stuart has added even more exciting destinations for 2026. Greece is one of the exciting destinations that can be used for charity raffles or auctions.

Mitch-Stuart, the leader in travel-based fundraising and incentive travel, has helped nonprofits raise millions of dollars and has released its 2026 catalogue.

"We're excited about all the wonderful destinations and experiences that await those who support our clients, and thrilled with the memorable options available in our newest catalogue.” — Michelle Cohen, President

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitch-Stuart, the leader in travel-based fundraising and incentive travel experiences, today announced a suite of new destinations now featured in its 2026 catalogue . With more than three decades of expertise in designing high-impact travel experiences and helping nonprofit organizations raise millions of dollars, Mitch-Stuart continues to inspire wanderlust and drive meaningful results for clients worldwide. Founded in 1994 by Michelle Cohen and Stuart Paskow, Mitch-Stuart has built a reputation for innovative, no-risk travel programs that support nonprofit fundraising and business incentive initiatives. Its distinctive travel offerings are crafted to excite donors, reward top performers, and create lasting memories, all backed by concierge support and expert planning.Spotlight Destinations for 2026Mitch-Stuart’s 2026 catalogue highlights a range of remarkable travel experiences tailored for organizations seeking both inspiration and impact. Among the select offerings:Napa Valley Retreats – Enjoy memorable escapes at The Archer Napa and The Meritage Resort, set in the heart of California’s famed wine country.Singapore Discovery – Explore iconic, eco-friendly, and refined hotel options in Singapore, blending modern luxury with cultural richness.New Orleans Classic – Stay at Hotel Monteleone, the French Quarter’s most celebrated hotel, steeped in history and charm.Riviera Maya Adventures – Feel the pulse of Playa del Carmen or relax at an intimate seaside retreat in Puerto Morelos along the Riviera Maya.Caribbean Luxury – Choose from an array of World of Hyatt resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, known for pristine beaches and world-class amenities.Key West Sunsets – Witness stunning sunsets at Oceans Edge Resort and Marina, an exquisite waterfront destination.European Elegance – Experience modern four-star luxury at Hyatt House London Stratford or The Gantry London Curio Collection by Hilton, Venetian elegance at Carnival Palace Hotel in Italy, or a villa stay in the heart of Tuscany’s wine country.Family and Alpine Getaways – Celebrate all-inclusive family fun in Mexico or opt for additional alpine resort options in Whistler and historic Quebec, Canada.Bucket List AdventuresFor those seeking bucket-list-worthy journeys, the 2026 catalogue also features:Bali Immersion – Walk through rice terraces, swing from the trees, and visit the famous Monkey Forest.Greek Aegean Dreams – Discover sun-drenched islands, ancient history, and geological wonders in Greece.Each travel experience is designed to engage and reward participants while supporting organizational goals through meaningful travel. Mitch-Stuart’s team works closely with clients to tailor custom packages based on donor profiles, incentive criteria, and event objectives.About Mitch-StuartMitch-Stuart is a premier provider of curated travel experiences that help nonprofit organizations raise funds and businesses reward excellence. With a no-risk model, expert planning support, and a vast selection of unique travel offerings, Mitch-Stuart transforms travel into powerful incentives that inspire and delight. Discover more at mitchstuart.com.

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